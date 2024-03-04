Brian Austin Green Gives Advice to ‘Love is Blind’ Star After Comparison to Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green reacted to the mention of his ex-wife Megan Fox on the Netflix reality show “Love is Blind.”

After catching wind that season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell told one of her pod suitors she has been told she looks like Fox, Green told TMZ that’s a “tough” comparison to make. The actor, who was married to Fox for 11 years and shares three sons with her, said his ex is one of the world’s great beauties and that there is really no comparison.

Green is engaged to “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Sharna Burgess and they share a 1-year-old son, Zane.

Brian Austin Green Told Chelsea Blackwell to Stay in Her Lane

On “Love is Blind,” contestants aren’t supposed to divulge details about their appearance when they are “dating” in pods. But Blackwell told her unseen suitor, Jimmy Presnell, that she has been told she looks like Fox. Blackwell was careful to tell her future fiancé not to get too excited, and she noted that people make the comparison because she has dark hair and blue eyes. Still, Presnell seemingly ended things with his other frontrunner, Jessica Vestal, over Blackwell’s teaser about her looks.

When Presnell met Blackwell face to face after proposing to her, he expressed a little bit of disappointment to producers. In the episode “She Lied to Me,” Presnell said Blackwell lied about her resemblance to the “Transformers” actress. Fans also flipped out on Blackwell on social media as her comment about Fox went viral.

Speaking with TMZ, Green, expressed compassion for Blackwell.

“Oh Chelsea, what a pickle,” the “Beverly Hills 90210” alum said. “I think it’s tough… I mean you live and learn. That’s probably not the best thing to say on a show called ‘Love is Blind.’ It seems like you’re opening yourself up to criticism.”

When asked if he thinks Chelsea looks like Fox, Green replied, “Megan is a very one-of-a-kind beauty. I mean, it’s why people say she’s possibly the most beautiful woman in the world. She has a very incredible look to her. That’s a tough comparison for anyone to make.”

Green also offered some advice to Blackwell. “Stay in your lane, Chelsea. Keep your head up,” he said. The actor also told the ‘Love is Blind” star to just be herself and move on from the drama.

Chelsea Blackwell Reached Out to Megan Fox

For her part, Blackwell said she reached out to Fox to apologize for inserting her into the reality TV drama. “I did reach out to her and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry I did this to you,'” Blackwell told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just waiting for Megan to respond.”

Blackwell’s fiancé has admitted he could have handled the situation differently. “Chelsea is getting a ton of heat, and I should take blame for the heat because it was my reaction that got all the clicks,” Preswell told Us Weekly. “It was my reaction where I’m like, my mouth dropped and my eyes got huge, so I could have done a better job of not blowing it out of proportion.”

As for Green, he told TMZ that people should cut Blackwell “some slack.” “I don’t think Chelsea needs to reach out and apologize to anybody,” the DWTS alum said. “She wasn’t saying it about herself, she was saying other people said it about her. ….I think Megan would be flattered.”

