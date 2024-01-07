DWTS Pro Reunites With ‘Soul Sister’ After Scary Medical Emergency

“Dancing with the Stars” dance professional Britt Stewart has been very close friends with former troupe member Hayley Erbert for many years. They performed together in the DWTS troupe for several seasons and danced on tour together too. The ladies have shared many social media posts highlighting their fun hijinks, and they have been together during difficult times too. Now, just as Stewart is set to begin her time with the new “Dancing with the Stars” tour, she took some time away from the stage to reconnect with her dear friend.

Britt Stewart Spent a Couple of Days With Hayley Erbert

On January 6, Stewart shared some updates with fans via her Instagram Stories. In one, she revealed she had flown out to the East Coast a few days before the first tour date.

According to the website for the “Dancing with the Stars” tour, the first show takes place in Richmond, Virginia on January 11. The tour will continue virtually non-stop until its final date in Los Angeles, California, on March 27.

In the next Instagram Story, Stewart revealed why she had decided to fly out a couple of days earlier than necessary for the tour.

“Had a wonderful couple days visiting my soul sister and so grateful to get this time before heading out on tour,” Stewart wrote. She tagged Erbert in her story, referencing that was the “soul sister” she had been visiting.

On December 7, “Dancing with the Stars” judge, and Erbert’s husband, Derek Hough revealed she had been hospitalized.

Hough explained in an Instagram post that while performing in Washington, D.C., Erbert started feeling unwell. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma and had an emergency craniectomy, which removed a portion of her skull.

Erbert and Hough have remained in Washington, D.C., since then. On December 21, Hough shared another Instagram update, signaling that Erbert’s follow-up cranioplasty surgery had gone well.

It’s not known yet when Hough and Erbert can return to their home in Los Angeles. In the meantime, some of their loved ones have traveled out to visit them. Over the previous few days, it was Stewart’s turn.

Stewart Is Full of Gratitude for Her Friendship With Erbert

In her Instagram Story, Stewart also wrote, “The past few weeks have been a big reminder to hold your people close, find the blessings in all things and the power of acceptance and being present.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” professional added, “Will forever be grateful that we get to experience this lifetime together @hayley.erbert.”

Erbert reshared Stewart’s post via her own Instagram Stories. “Love you my Britters,” Erbert added.

After the initial days of worry regarding Erbert’s condition, Hough shared updates regarding her recovery. On December 15, when posting a video showing Erbert for the first time since the first surgery, Hough noted, “Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle.”

On December 31, Erbert posted a video on Instagram that covered a lot of the highlights of her year. There was a lot to cover, including her August wedding to Hough, where Stewart was one of her bridesmaids.

Toward the end of the video, Erbert bravely showed the long incision she had on the back of her scalp as a result of the surgeries. Stewart commented on that post, writing, “You my friend are one of the strongest humans I know. Forever love you. Forever grateful for you! Soul sisters forever.”