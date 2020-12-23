‘DWTS’ Dancer On What Really Happened With Chrishell, Gleb, & Keo

The big drama to come out of Dancing With the Stars season 29 was that professional partner Gleb Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova, separated in the middle of November amidst rumors swirling that he was romantically involved with his celebrity dance partner, reality star/actress Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset.

After the season ended, Stause revealed that she was actually seeing professional dancer Keo Motsepe, and then the two of them went on vacation with Savchenko and his new girlfriend, actress Cassie Scerbo, and now Savchenko’s ex has been spotted kissing former Dancing With the Stars troupe member Vlad Kvartin, according to Page Six.

In a recent podcast interview for “Chicks In the Office,” season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what was really going on behind the scenes and why people shouldn’t be so quick to call someone a homewrecker.

Kaitlyn Said All of Them Would Hang Out, Including Gleb’s Wife

In the interview, the former Bachelorette revealed that a “small group” of them would hang out outside of the show and Savchenko’s wife was with them.

“This one small group of us was being safe and we were still trying to be really smart about it, so there were a couple of times we’d go over to Keo’s house and Chrishell would be there and it was always so interesting because with Gleb was her partner and that whole divorce happening — it’s so sad that women always jump to the pretty girl who definitely was a homewrecker and the whole time I’m like, ‘if you only knew,'” said Bristowe.

She added, “[Chrishell] and Keo clearly had a crush on each other. I felt so bad for Chrishell going through all those rumors because Gleb is a good friend of hers and Keo’s best friend and they would all hang out with Gleb’s wife.”

Kaitlyn Is Super Excited For Chrishell and Keo

Bristowe also revealed that she knew way before Motsepe and Stause went public that they were into each other and she’s “so happy” for them.

“Keo would always tell me how much he liked Chrishell and Chrishell would always tell me how smitten she was,” said Bristowe, adding that Stause was initially worried about the eight-year age difference but Bristowe told her it was not a big deal.

“She was always worried about the age difference and I’m like, ‘He’s one of the most mature 31-year-olds I’ve ever met. And he treats people with so much respect and love and he just has the best heart and I’m so glad they’re going to try and make it work because they’re two of the sweetest souls,” said Bristowe, adding, “I’m so happy she’s giving him a chance because I think it could really work for them.”

Of her new relationship with Motsepe, Stause recently wrote on Instagram, “If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below. If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way.”

Dancing With the Stars will return for its 30th season in spring 2021.

