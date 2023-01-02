DWTS Pros Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Share Heartfelt Posts for Anniversary

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are celebrating their 14-year anniversary while also celebrating Karagach’s pregnancy.

“We’ve created our lives together for the past 14 years and looking back, we’ve been through some crazy times which only made us stronger and love each other harder,” Karagach wrote in the post, which was accompanied by a number of throwback images of the couple. “I can’t imagine life without you. Watching you become a dad this year will bring me all the happiness I’ve ever needed.”

She added, “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to put into words how much I love and appreciate you. Happy anniversary @pashapashkov you are one in a lifetime. You’re my favorite.”

Pashkov Says There’s ‘No Escaping’ Him For Karagach

Pashkov also shared a post to his wife on their 14-year anniversary.

“Very hard to choose 10 slides to rep a 14-year journey but here is my futile attempt (with number 5 being my favorite),” he wrote. Slide five included Karagach sleeping sitting up with a bucket hat on her head. “Dani, I knew you before this lifetime. I found you again in this and will find you in the next one as well. There is no escaping me. I LOVE YOU.”

Karagach commented, “I love you forever.”

The couple also received a ton of love from the “Dancing With the Stars” family in their comment sections.

“Happy Anniversary mom and dad!,” Alexis Warr commented on Pashkov’s post.

Kate Flannery, Pashkov’s former “Dancing With the Stars” partner, wrote on Karagach’s post, “o much talent and LOVE!.”

Karagach & Pashkov Met In 2009

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, met on the ballroom circuit when they started dancing as partners when she was 16 and he was 22 in 2009, Pashkov told Dance Sport Info in June 2017.

“My previous partner went to ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ so I was looking for a new partner,” Pashkov shared in the interview. “My Standard coach said to me that I should try to dance with Daniella. I was not sure, as there was six and a half year difference between us. This is a big age difference.”

Karagach and Pashkov started dating shortly after they started dancing together, they told Dance Sport Info. Pashkov proposed when Karagach was 20 years old, and the couple officially tied the knot in July of 2014.

Karagach joined “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 28 as a member of the troupe, and she got her first celebrity partner on season 29 of the show. The dancer won season 30 alongside Iman Shumpert.

Pashkov joined “Dancing With the Stars” in season 28 when he was partnered with “The Office” star Kate Flannery. He has been a member of every season since then.

Both dancers returned for season 31 of the ballroom dance competition. Pashkov was partnered with “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice while Karagach was partnered with actor and bodybuilder Joseph Baena. They announced that they’re expecting their first child together after the season wrapped up.

The dancers founded the Wedding Dance School together in 2020, teaming up to teach couples first-dance routines for their weddings. They also started a delivery-based pizza restaurant called “Dancing Pizza,” which launched in 2022.