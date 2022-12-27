DWTS Pros Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Their Baby

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first child together, and they have officially shared the gender of their child after a gender reveal party that was combined with a 30th birthday party for Karagach.

In a video shared on Instagram, Karagach revealed that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

“Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share this beautiful news with you!!!!” she wrote. “This is a birthday I’ll never forget. I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn’t have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!! From the bottom of our hearts.”

In photos shared on Karagach’s Instagram Stories throughout the night, it was clear that Karagach and Pashkov celebrated their gender reveal and Karagach’s birthday with family and friends.

Karagach Is Due in May 2023

Karagach and Pashkov are expecting to welcome their first child on May 26, 2023.

During an Instagram Q&A, Karagach shared that she was pregnant for the entire 31st season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which she danced in for most of the season before telling her castmates that she was pregnant at the season finale.

She had a great experience dancing during her first trimester, she revealed.

“I was way more tired than I was used to but I’m so thankful that I didn’t have any sickness in my first trimester,” she wrote in response to a question. “I was able to enjoy training and our rehearsals. My Dr. said as long as I felt great, there was no need to tone down the dancing.”

She later shared that she does plan on continuing to dance after she gives birth and hopes to be back for the next season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which is set to air in the fall of 2023.

Karagach saved the entire Q&A session on her Instagram highlights.

Pasha Pashkov Shared a Touching Post to Karagach

In honor of Karagach’s 30th birthday, her husband shared a heartfelt post in tribute to her.

“This is 30,” he wrote in the post. “This is the most random photo dump ever but one that shows so many sides of you that I get to witness and enjoy everyday of my life 🙌 and am so grateful for that 🙏 I am so lucky to have you, the most loving and caring human being.”

He added, “I love every lil thing about you and love what we’ve been thru and experienced together and looking forward for all that’s on its way. Enjoy your day! We’ll be celebrating YOU non-stop for days to come! My star 😘 @daniellakaragach HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

He also posted a number of slides on his Instagram Stories about his wife.

At the celebration, they were joined by their “Dancing With the Stars” family members Charli and Heidi D’Amelio, Sasha Farber, Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Joseph Baena as well as other cast members and friends.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023, and Karagach hopes to be a part of the season.