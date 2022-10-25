Fans Call For ‘Justice’ For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are still not over the elimination that took place on Tuesday, October 18 during the Prom Night episode.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach were fan-favorite contestants, but they were eliminated at the end of the two-night special after never having been in the bottom two.

The couple ended up there alongside Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, who have had consistently high scores throughout the competition. Fans have since theorized that the only reason the bottom two was made up of those two couples was because of the Dance Marathon, which pushed contestant Jessie James Decker from the bottom toward the top of the leaderboard.

Some fans went so far as to call the show “rigged” after the elimination.

Now that Jessie James Decker has been eliminated from the competition, many fans are calling for justice for Baena.

Fans Want Baena Back on the Show

In the Live Discussion thread from the episode on Reddit, many fans spoke about wanting justice for Baena after his elimination from the show.

“If she hadn’t won that god forsaken dance marathon last week she would have went home over Joseph. JUSTICE FOR JOSEPH!!,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “That’s what Jessie gets for taking away our baby Joseph.”

Some fans also took to Twitter to call for justice.

“okay watching that playback heidi didn’t even look that excited to be saved. justice for joseph at least he was exciting to watch #DWTS,” one person wrote.

Another tweeted, “Daniella I LOVE YOU SMMMMM #JusticeForDaniella #JusticeForJoseph #DWTS #DWTS31.”

Baena was at the episode after his elimination, however, revealing on his Instagram Stories that he snuck in through the back entrance and ended up staying throughout the show and even took a selfie with Karagach backstage.

Karagach and Baena shared images of people calling for justice for them on their Instagram Stories throughout the night as well.

Baena Was ‘Shocked’ to be in the Bottom Two & Eliminated

Baena said the elimination from “Dancing With the Stars” felt like the “worst breakup” of his life, though he is grateful for having spent the time in the competition.

Baena spoke with People after the elimination, which happened just one day after judge Carrie Ann Inaba called his rumba the “best” she’d ever seen from a male celebrity on the show. He and Karagach also received their highest scores of the competition between the two nights.

“It’s hard not to be shocked when you really put your heart out on the ballroom floor,” Baena told the outlet. “I had my best scores last night. I had my second-best scores tonight and it was like, these were my two favorite dances, my best dances so far, or, well, they were my best dances.”

Baena told TV Insider that it was “a shock to be in the bottom two.”

He shared with the outlet that both he and Karagach will be returning to the show for the finale.

Karagach took to Instagram after the elimination to pay tribute to her partnership with Baena.

“It has been my absolute pleasure to turn this kind hearted, talented and genuine man into a ballroom dancer,” she wrote. “@joebaena as I’ve said from the start, you are one of the purest souls I’ve met in a long time. Our journey wasn’t always easy but we found our path and made it our own.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.