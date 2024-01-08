Derek Hough Wins Big & Honors Recovering Wife Hayley Erbert

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough had reason to celebrate on Sunday, January 7. He attended the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards show in Los Angeles, California.

Hough was nominated in the category of outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming, and he walked away a winner. The DWTS star got emotional during his acceptance speech and both fans and colleagues heaped a lot of praise on him after the news emerged.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Dedicated His Award to Hayley Erbert

According to Deadline, Hough got teary-eyed as he gave his acceptance speech. He noted that the awards ceremony came exactly a month after Erbert was initially hospitalized for a cranial hematoma.

In an Instagram post on December 7, Hough wrote that Erbert “became disoriented and was taken to the hospital” at the end of one of their tour performances. She “was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

During his speech at the Creative Arts Emmys, Hough said, “Exactly a month ago I was in the hospital. This is a different moment.” He got emotional as he continued.

“A life-changing moment reminded me to really savor each [and] every moment.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge explained he had flown in from Washington, D.C., where Erbert has been hospitalized since the initial incident, the night before the awards ceremony. “What a stark contrast this has been,” he noted.

Hough then dedicated his latest award to Erbert, whom he referred to as “my beautiful wife.” He shared, “Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable. You inspire me every day.”

Hough’s Praise for Erbert Carried Over to Social Media

After the win, Hough took to Instagram to share some additional thoughts. “Wow! I am incredibly humbled and grateful for this award,” he wrote.

He thanked the Television Academy for the recognition and went on to praise the other nominees and everybody on the team who helped with the project.

Then, Hough shifted focus to what happened with Erbert. He expressed similar sentiments to what he had said in his acceptance speech and then added a bit more.

“Being alive is the greatest prize we could ever win. To my wife, @hayley.erbert this one’s for you,” Hough wrote. He continued, “The center piece and muse of this dance. This journey, these moments, they are all the more precious because of what we’ve endured together.”

The comments section of Hough’s post was flooded with support from “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues and fans. He received congratulatory notes from former contestants like Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella), Ricki Lake, Amy Purdy, Jennie Garth, Daniel Durant, Shangela, and Lindsey Stirling.

Hough also had notes from show pros Jenna Johnson and Pasha Pashkov, along with former pro Kym Johnson-Herjavec. Many “Dancing with the Stars” fans who commented added that they were still praying for Erbert as her recovery continues.

The DWTS Star’s Choreography Accompanied Michael Buble As He Sang ‘Higher’

Play

Hough’s nomination was for the choreography created for a performance of Michel Buble’s song “Higher.” Buble was a guest performer during an October 2022 episode of “Dancing with the Stars” season 31.

The routine for “Higher” featured Hough and Erbert, along with the season 31 “Dancing with the Stars” pros. The nominations were announced in July 2023.

As Variety shared, the other nominees in the category included choreography from “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” as well as the “Savage X Fenty Show” and “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl.”