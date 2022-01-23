DWTS’ Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Are ‘Getting Engaged, Have 2 Babies’ in 2022

In a hilarious Instagram video, “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough and his live-in girlfriend and fellow pro dancer Hayley Erbert mapped out their year. They are apparently getting engaged and having two babies, plus opening up a dog-boarding business. Watch below.

Derek & Hayley Played The ‘Pen in Cup’ Game

With their dog Luna looking, Derek and Hayley play the “Pen in Cup” challenge, which is a game that has been going viral on TikTok lately where participants use throwing a pen at a cup to decide what to do or predict what their future holds.

The idea is you say something out loud that you want to happen or are deciding about and then you throw a pen or pencil at a cup that is several feet away. If you miss, that’s not the right choice or what you are asking about is not in your future. If you make it, that thing will come true or that’s the correct option for you to choose.

It’s a silly game, but it had some eyebrow-raising results for Derek and Hayley as they tried to map out what their upcoming year will look like.

They ask:

They are going to move houses — nope.

Hayley is going to get a new dog — nope.

They are going to “get buff this year” — nope (though one could argue that the two of them are in great shape and already pretty buff).

Things get really funny when Derek says, “I’m gonna ask Hayley to marry me,” and sinks his pen in the cup, nothing but net. The shocked look on his face as Hayley smugly smiles at him is absolutely hilarious.

Then Hayley says, “And then after that, we’re gonna have a baby,” but she misses, so Derek goes, “We’re gonna have two babies” and again, he sinks his pen. He also sinks his pen when he says Hayley is going to open a dog-boarding business.

Moral of the story — Derek is a lot better at this game than Hayley, though many fans pointed out that he is throwing heavier objects (markers versus pencils) and he’s sitting up higher than she is, both of which give him a bit of an advantage.

Their Fans Are Ecstatic

On the Instagram post, Derek wrote, “The game has spoken. Gnona be a busy year,” to which Hayley replied, “Getting engaged, having TWO babies, and opening a dog-boarding business?! We better get started.”

In the comments, their fans are going absolutely bonkers.

“If you have twins. It’s done!” wrote one fan, with another writing, “I can’t wait to meet the babies!”

“Sounds like a fantastic plan!” wrote a third fan, and a fourth wrote, “Time to put a ring on it and start making them beautiful babies.”

One fan said she expected Derek to propose after he made that shot, writing, “Yessss! I was expecting to see you bust out a ring after that shot! What a sweet couple,” to which several fans replied they thought so too and one wrote, “That would have been epic!”

That would have been a pretty smooth proposal, honestly. But some fans think the two of them are already secretly engaged, with one writing, “I think you’re already engaged, privately. Wishing you happiness always.”

When Derek tried to play it off like it was “Opposite Day,” a bunch of fans called him a chicken, one wrote, “No take backs!” and another said, “Noooo don’t do that to us after all that.”

Their fellow pro dancer, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe wrote, “Yesssssss” with a bunch of fire emojis, and Derek’s ex-brother-in-law Brooks Laich wrote, “Hayls we gotta work on your 🏀 skills!!!!,” to which she replied, “I know, I’m ashamed.”

Actor Jonathan Tucker added, “This video is amazing.”

He’s not wrong, it’s super funny, and now the “Dayley” fans have something to look forward to this year! Derek and Hayley have been together since the summer of 2015, so it’ll be seven years for them this summer. Hough previously told “Daily Blast Live” that living together during quarantine has “fully domesticated” him.

“I’m husband material these days, for sure,” said Derek.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

