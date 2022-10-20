Joseph Baena Was ‘Shocked’ By DWTS Elimination

Joseph Baena and his “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer partner, Daniella Karagach, were sent home from the competition after Prom Night on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The bodybuilder was visibly shaken and emotional after his elimination, but he took the time to thank his mother and everyone who voted for him while on the show.

Baena later said the elimination felt like the “worst breakup” of his life, though he is grateful for having spent the time in the competition. Fans were upset on behalf of Baena, with some going as far as to call parts of the show “rigged.”

Baena Says He Was ‘Shocked’ to be Eliminated & Will Return for the Finale

I can’t express how grateful I am for this amazing opportunity to be on @officialdwts

More so, I’m grateful to have been partnered with @DKaragach

I loved the experience and am so thankful for all the viewer that enjoyed the show! — Joseph Baena (@JoeBaenaOfcl) October 19, 2022

Baena spoke with People after the elimination, which happened just one day after judge Carrie Ann Inaba called his rumba the “best” she’d ever seen from a male celebrity on the show. He and Karagach also received their highest scores of the competition between the two nights.

“It’s hard not to be shocked when you really put your heart out on the ballroom floor,” Baena told the outlet. “I had my best scores last night. I had my second-best scores tonight and it was like, these were my two favorite dances, my best dances so far, or, well, they were my best dances.”

Baena told TV Insider that it was “a shock to be in the bottom two.”

He shared with the outlet that both he and Karagach will be returning to the show for the finale.

Karagach, for her part, told TV Insider that the competition is fierce this year.

“I feel like everyone is working so hard. Every season there are a bunch of people who have dance experience and training. People who have that this season are extraordinary. The talent is ridiculous,” she told the outlet. “I have no idea who’s going to win or even make the finals.”

The partners received a lot of love after the “Dancing With the Stars” official Instagram shared their elimination. Many people took to the comments to say Baena and Karagach should never have been in the bottom two, let alone sent home.

Baena took to TikTok after being eliminated to share that being voted off felt like the “worst breakup” he’s ever experienced.

“Why does getting eliminated from DWTS feel like the worst breakup of my life,” he wrote in the video. The caption for the video reads, “I miss you already @daniellakaragach.”

Karagach Shared a Touching Post in Honor of Baena & Season 31

Karagach took to Instagram to share her love for Baena.

“It has been my absolute pleasure to turn this kind hearted, talented and genuine man into a ballroom dancer,” Karagach wrote. “@joebaena as I’ve said from the start, you are one of the purest souls I’ve met in a long time. Our journey wasn’t always easy but we found our path and made it our own. Im extremely proud of you and the dancer you’ve transformed into.”

She added that she’s “excited” for where Baena goes next in his career.

“You’ve got a friend in me for life. Keep shining dude, the future is yours. I love you,” the professional dancer concluded.

This is the only time Karagach has been voted off “Dancing With the Stars.” In her first season, she made it through to the finale with Nelly, though they did not win. In her second season, season 30, she was partnered with Iman Shumpert and won the Mirrorball trophy.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on Disney+.