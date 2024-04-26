Kym Herjavec’s Twins Celebrate 6th Birthday With Magical Disney Day

Kym Johnson Herjavec spent a magical day with her twins for their sixth birthday.

The two-time “Dancing With the Stars” mirrorball champion and her husband, “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec, welcomed their twin son and daughter, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae, on April 23, 2018.

Six years later, Herjavec posted a video to Instagram to share footage from a dreamy family day they all shared in honor of the twins’ latest birthday.

Kym Herjavec’s Twins Spent Their 6th Birthday at Disneyland

The video posted to Herjavec’s social media account started with a screenshot of the family at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. One photo featured the Herjavec twins and a family friend posing with the Anna character from the movie “Frozen.” Little Haven wore a pink princess gown for the occasion, while her brother rocked a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt.

In another pic, Hudson posed with Alice in Wonderland—and a popsicle. There was also footage of the family enjoying a “Little Mermaid” attraction at the famous theme park.

The video was set to the Christina Perri version of the “Cinderella” song “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Herjavec captioned the video with a sweet tribute to her kids. “Six years ago my dreams came true with @robertherjavec Happy birthday my babies 💕 couldn’t think of a better place to celebrate you turning 6 🎉🎂 Thank you @disneyland for the most magical day ever 💕” the pro dancer wrote.

In addition, she thanked several friends for spending the day celebrating the kids’ birthdays.

Fans also hit the comment section to wish the twins a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday!!! Wow they are so grown up. Time flies enjoy,” one commenter wrote.

“Wow, 6 years already! Way too fast! 🥳🎂,” another fan wrote.

Kym Herjavec Often Throws Themed Parties For Her Kids, But They Always Have Separate Cakes

Herjavec is known for throwing cute, themed birthday parties for her kids. In a March 2024 interview with Heavy the “Hunting Housewives” star teased plans to incorporate her kids’ interests into their next party theme. “Hudson wants a pirate/treasure hunt party and Haven wants a mermaid party. Those work well together which makes life a little easier!” she shared with us.

In the past, the Herjavec twins have shared a party theme, but they always have separate birthday cakes. For their very first birthday in 2019, the twins celebrated with family and friends in Australia. Hudson had a green iced cake from Sydney Smash Cakes while Haven’s was pink, as seen in photos posted to Instagram.

When the twins turned four they celebrated with a joint bouncy house bash, but they blew out candles on two very different custom cakes: Haven had a unicorn cake and her brother had a cake decorated with a Minion and Spider-man riding in planes.

For the twins’ fifth birthday in 2023, they had a combination Barbie and Super Mario party with coordinating confections.

While they may have different tastes for birthday cakes, Herjavec said her twins are alike in a lot of other ways.

In March 2024, Herjavec told People magazine her kids love to do “most things together.”

“We try and now do Daddy days and Mommy days, so we’re not always just having the two of them do exactly the same thing,” the DWTS alum added. “So, Robert will take Haven out like a daddy/daughter day or take Hudson out, and me as well.”

