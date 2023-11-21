Some Fans Think Len Goodman Would Have Ripped Into Harry Jowsey

As season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” gets closer to the finale, some fans are wondering who will end up winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

Each week, reality television star Harry Jowsey finds himself at the bottom of the leaderboard. However, fans are voting to keep him on the show, and he’s got his eyes on the semifinals — and beyond. Jowsey is competing alongside the show’s newest pro, Rylee Arnold. Her older sister is longtime pro Lindsay Arnold.

For many, this situation is reminiscent of season 27 when Bobby Bones won. Bones was consistently in the middle of the pack, didn’t show immense improvement, but ended up being crowned the winner regardless. Now, some fans feel that the judges are being a little too easy on Jowsey and that if Len Goodman was still on the show, things would be way different.

Goodman was the head judge on DWTS since its inception. He retired at the end of season 31 and died a few months later following a battle with cancer.

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Think Len Goodman Would Have Some Tough Love for Harry Jowsey

While many people have really enjoyed watching Jowsey on season 32, there are also plenty of fans who think it’s his time to be eliminated. Each week that Jowsey has been safe, fans take to social media to express their grievances.

On a Reddit thread started in mid-November 2023, some fans said that they really missed Goodman this season and even predicted how Goodman would react to Jowsey.

“Len is in heaven shaking his head in disbelief as to what is happening this season,” one person wrote.

“DWTS will never be the same without Len Goodman. Len brought Legitimacy to DWTS. Everyone Strived for a 10 from Len. No way Harry would have survived DWTS with Len. The current judges shot themselves in the foot by over scoring Harry throughout the competition with the exception of last weeks,” someone else said.

“Len woulda had Harry ass in tears every week,” a third comment read.

“I miss len he would’ve gotten him out,” a fourth added.

Harry Jowsey Is Staying Positive Despite the Criticism

On season 32, Jowsey and Arnold have received quite a bit of criticism, but the two have been doing their best to stay positive.

Jowsey has opened up about feeling bad about what people have been saying both on the show and social media, but he really credits his dance partner for helping him through.

“She’s very supportive. There’s not a lot of criticism. There’s always good compliments, which is always great. She builds me up, lets me get confident in the moves, lets me feel comfortable, and yeah, it’s just been a really special experience,” Jowsey told People magazine.

Jowsey, who rose to fame on Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle,” also spoke with Hollywood Life about how he’s been dealing with the negativity.

“I honestly do appreciate people hating us now because at least they’re emotionally invested in watching us, and they want to see us lose. So that means they’re going to watch the show and that’s great. That’s a win for everyone,” he told the outlet.

