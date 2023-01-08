Pregnant DWTS Pro Details ‘Extremely Bad’ Health Scare

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold experienced a subchorionic hematoma in the first trimester of her second pregnancy. She opened up about the experience in a new TikTok video.

In the video, Arnold shares that she has experienced a subchorionic hematoma with both pregnancies. The one she experienced in her current pregnancy, however, was more extreme and occurred when she was seven weeks pregnant.

“This one was extremely bad,” Arnold shared. “It was to the point where I thought I’d lost the baby.”

Arnold went into detail about the experience in hopes of raising awareness for other women who may experience the same thing. Arnold first revealed the hematoma in November 2022.

Lindsay Arnold Experienced ‘Extreme Pain’ Associated With the Health Issue

Arnold said that she and her family were away from home on a vacation when the bleeding started, and one night, she experienced “extreme pain” and was up all night.

“So basically, Sam [Cusick] and I both thought, ‘Okay, I’m probably having a miscarriage,'” she said, adding that she called her doctor the next day and went in days later.

The professional dancer added, “I was very convinced that I had miscarried. I mean, I held on to a little bit of hope, but it was so hard because this experience was so different than what I had with my first pregnancy.”

She added that there was a heartbeat and they could see the baby moving around, so the baby was okay even though there was bleeding.

“I bled for another three weeks after that,” she revealed, adding that she’s “very grateful” that everything turned out well for her and the baby.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a subchorionic hematoma is “when blood collects under the chorion membrane during pregnancy. This membrane attaches the mother’s uterine wall to her baby’s amniotic sac. The most common symptom is vaginal bleeding.”

Most of the time, the condition goes away and some women who develop the hematoma do not experience any symptoms.

Lindsay Arnold Is One of 4 Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Professional Dancers

Arnold is one of two “Dancing With the Stars’ professional dancers expecting their second baby. Witney Carson is also expecting. Arnold’s daughter, Sage, was born in November 2020.

Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of season 22 of “Dancing With the Stars,” saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Carson shared the way she and Arnold found out they were both pregnant at the same time in an interview with ET Online.

“She actually called me to tell me that she was pregnant!” Carson told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I actually was looking to tell you too!’ And we were laughing literally for five minutes straight. So I think it’s just gonna be a really fun little childhood for our kids together.”