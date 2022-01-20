‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Calls Out Fan

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold has a huge social media presence, and with that comes an audience that sometimes doesn’t agree with everything she posts.

Arnold has been the subject of fan criticism in the past. In December 2021, some fans were upset with Arnold for her vacation posts, and in October 2021, some fans were upset about her behavior at restaurants alongside her daughter and her family. Others were upset earlier in 2021 after her announcement of a fitness line.

This time, Arnold shared a screenshot of negative direct messages she’d received from people on Instagram.

Fans Told Her She Should Change Her Daughter’s Diaper

In a screenshot, Arnold shared some of the criticism she received from people on Instagram.

“Maybe you should change your daughters diaper instead of letting her sit in poop for an hour while you film her for Instagram! Just a thought,” one message reads.

Another stated, “Maybe you should take care of your child instead of commenting on movies and getting your nails done!”

The person later added, “I wish you realized other moms actually have jobs to go to and they can’t just dump their child off when they have nail appointments.”

Arnold took the chain of messages in good humor.

“LOLOLOLOLOL this is what my dms look like about 50% of the time and it’s actually pretty amusing hahah these ones gave sam and I a good laugh!” she wrote in the caption. “I blame him for the poopy diaper! It was his turn! LOLOL ‘days on end.'”

Arnold Also Shared Positive Messages

Arnold balanced the negativity she received with some of the positive messages she’d received from fans as well, sharing sweet messages from a few of her followers.

“You have the most awesome little girl!!!!! Thank you for sharing your life with us,” one message read.

Another person wrote, “We LOVE Sage!!! I have a baby boy the same exact age as Sage named … He was born … and I just love watching Sage grow and go through the exact same stages as … I have a group of friends who also follow you and Sage with babies all the same exact age as well! Sage is just so adorable and smart. I just wanted to reach out and say what an amazing mom you are!”

“I just wanted to message you and tell you how obsessed my son who just turned 2 is with watching Sage on your stories,” one person told Arnold. “He always says ‘Aww baby Sage’ just wanted to let you know! Hope you see this!! Love watching your family.”

Arnold captioned the screenshot, “But then I have sooo many sweet and loving messages like these that truly make my day! Grateful for all of you wonderful kind people who spread love and positivity! I hope you know how much it means.”

She added that she was going to try to “be better” and respond to her messages more often.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

