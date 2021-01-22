‘Selling Sunset’ Star Dishes on Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe

The real estate moguls on Netflix’s Selling Sunset are a tight-knit group of ladies. Case in point: Mary Fitzgerald recently revealed that she has met Chrishell Stause’s new beau, Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Keo Motsepe, and that she thinks they are great together. But she also had a warning for him about her friend.

Fitzgerald Has Her Eye on Motsepe After What Happened With Stause and Justin Hartley

In an interview with LIT Entertainment News, hosts Bradford How, Sloane Glass and Ruba Wilson had to ask Fitzgerald about her Selling Sunset co-star’s new relationship, and Fitzgerald had wonderful things to say about it.

“I have met [Keo]. He’s awesome. I adore him,” said Fitzgerald, adding, “He’s just incredible, treats her like a queen. He’s just head over heels and so is she.”

But she also said that she made sure to tell Motsepe he better treat Stause well after her highly-publicized divorce from actor Justin Hartley.

“I told him he’s gotta get my blessing and treat her very well because I’m going to be very protective of her after what happened with Justin,” said Fitzgerald.

Hartley Broke Up With Stause Over a Text Message

In season three of Selling Sunset, Stause revealed to Fitzgerald that Hartley informed her over text that he wanted a divorce.

“We had a fight that day [he filed for divorce] over the phone and I never saw him since. We didn’t talk things through and before we had a chance to figure things out, he filed,” Stause told Fitzgerald, adding, “I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

“He texted you?! He blindsided you?!” Fitzgerald responded in disbelief. “That’s sh*tty. Like, beyond sh*tty. You deserve more respect than that.”

Hartley and Stause met in 2013 and were married four years later. Things hit a rough patch in 2019, however, and that’s when Stause’s life “kind of exploded,” she told Entertainment Tonight Canada in an interview.

“I still had a month left of shooting when my personal life kind of exploded. … It’s not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone. If I’m being 100 percent honest with you, it’s friggin’ awkward,” said Stause.

Stause and Hartley’s divorce was finalized in mid-January 2021. And Stause appears to be very happy with her new boyfriend. In December, she posted a photo of herself and Motsepe to Instagram and captioned it, “You glow differently when you’re happy.”

On another post, Stause vaguely referenced the “conspiracy theory” that she and her season 29 partner Gleb Savchenko were secretly together and Motsepe was just a cover, writing, “If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below. If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way.”

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date. As for Selling Sunset, Stause revealed in an Instagram live in early December that Netflix has not officially picked them up for season four yet.

