DWTS Alum Addresses Family Loss for 1st Time Since Heartbreaking Death

A“Dancing with the Stars” runner-up has spoken about a recent family death for the first time. Nick Carter, who competed with Sharna Burgess on season 21 of DWTS, took to Instagram to address the loss of another sibling.

On December 27, TMZ reported the death of Bobbie Jean Carter. She is the sister of “Dancing with the Stars” veteran Nick Carter and was also the sister of season 9 contestant Aaron Carter.

Variety shared that Aaron, who partnered with former professional dancer Karina Smirnoff, died in November 2022. His cause of death was determined to be a drowning along with the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam.

The family also lost sister Leslie Carter to a drug overdose in February 2012, noted Us Weekly.

Nick had not publicly addressed Bobbie Jean’s death until a January 4 Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Carter Is ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Nick posted a photo showing him as a young child with Bobbie Jean. It looked as if the Backstreet Boys singer was around 6 years old in the photo. As Hollywood Life noted, Bobbie Jean was two years younger than Nick. The two young children wore swimsuits and held hands as they posed in front of a car outdoors.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote, “It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean.”

Nick admitted he was “completely heartbroken” and he thanked fans for “all of your love and kind words.” The Backstreet Boys singer also wrote, “We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love.”

The DWTS Star Has a Lot of Support

An official cause of death for Bobbie Jean has not been released yet. According to People, the family is said to believe she may have died after experiencing a cardiac arrest. She was arrested in June 2023 after allegedly taking markers and stickers from a Hobby Lobby retail store. She also reportedly had drugs with her at the time.

Nick closed out the caption of his tribute to his sister by writing, “I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

In just the first hour after the “Dancing with the Stars” alum posted, over 66,000 supporters “liked” the post to show their support. In addition, nearly 3,000 comments poured in from colleagues and fans.

Nick’s “Dancing with the Stars” partner Burgess commented, “I’m so sorry Nick, I cannot imagine how hard this must be. Brian [Austin Green, her fiance] and I are sending you so much love xx.”

“No one should have to endure the amount of loss you and Angel have. I’m so sorry. I love you always. You’re in my prayers,” read a comment from someone else. Angel Carter is Aaron’s twin sister.

“I really feel so much for everything you’ve been through. I hope you know you are loved and cared for and that we are all here for you! We love you,” added another supporter.

Nick’s tribute to Bobbie Jean was not his first Instagram post since her death. On December 30, he shared a short video of his son playing golf. “Cherishing these moments,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote in the caption.

The Backstreet Boys singer received a comment from at least one follower wondering why he had not referenced his sister’s death. The majority of the comments on the post, however, were supportive of Nick.