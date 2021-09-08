‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast Officially Announced

Several “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 cast members leaked online ahead of the official announcement, but on Wednesday, September 8 the full official cast for season 30 was revealed on “Good Morning America.” Here is the full lineup and the pro dancer/celebrity pairings we know so far.
The Season 30 Cast
The 15 celebrities participating in season 30 are as follows:
Jimmie Allen, 36, country music singer
Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, 47, Spice girls member
Christine Chiu, 33, star of Netflix reality TV show “Bling Empire”
Brian Austin Green, 48, actor and star of “Beverly Hills, 90210”
Melora Hardin, 54, an actress best known for “The Office” and “Transparent”
Olivia Jade, 21, social media influencer and daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin (also known for the college admissions scandal)
Matt James, 29, star of “The Bachelor”
Amanda Kloots, 39, co-host of “The Talk” and widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero
Martin Kove, 75, an actor who starred in “The Karate Kid” movies and now the Netflix sequel series “Cobra Kai.”
Sunisa “Suni” Lee, 18, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast
Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, 40, former “Real World” and “The Challenge” star, now a WWE wrestler
Kenya Moore, 50, star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Cody Rigsby, 34, Peloton instructor
Iman Shumpert, 31, guard for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA
JoJo Siwa, 18, singer, dancer, and former Nickelodeon star
The Pairings
The professional dancers for season 30 are as follows: Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart for the women, and Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, and Gleb Savchenko for the men. Here are the pairings that have leaked so far:
-
- Brandon Armstrong and Kenya Moore
- Lindsay Arnold and Matt James
- Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots
- Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
- Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby
- Witney Carson and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin
- Artem Chigvintsev and Melora Hardin
- Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade
- Sasha Farber and Suni Lee
- Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa
- Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert
- Pasha Pashkov and Christine Chiu
- Gleb Savchenko and Mel C.
- Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen
- Britt Stewart and Martin Kove
“Dancing With the Stars” is doing something new this year that it has never done before — it is having its first same-sex pairing with Siwa and Johnson. Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in early 2021, is really excited about this opportunity.
During her casting announcement at the 2021 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Siwa said that this is breaking down a wall and is so important for viewers, especially younger ones.
“I’m excited that I get to do it. I think it’s cool, I think it breaks … a wall that’s never been broken down before,” said Siwa, adding, “I think that it’s really special that I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but I [also] get to share with the world that you get to dance with who you want to dance with.”
She continued, “It’s gonna give so much to people out there, people of the LGBTQ community, everyone that feels a little different.”
“I’m so proud of you and I’m so proud of the show for giving you a platform to do this,” added host and executive producer Tyra Banks.
“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.
