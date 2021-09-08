‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast Officially Announced

Several “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 cast members leaked online ahead of the official announcement, but on Wednesday, September 8 the full official cast for season 30 was revealed on “Good Morning America.” Here is the full lineup and the pro dancer/celebrity pairings we know so far.

The Season 30 Cast

The 15 celebrities participating in season 30 are as follows:

Jimmie Allen, 36, country music singer

Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, 47, Spice girls member

Christine Chiu, 33, star of Netflix reality TV show “Bling Empire”

Brian Austin Green, 48, actor and star of “Beverly Hills, 90210”

Melora Hardin, 54, an actress best known for “The Office” and “Transparent”

Olivia Jade, 21, social media influencer and daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin (also known for the college admissions scandal)

Matt James, 29, star of “The Bachelor”

Amanda Kloots, 39, co-host of “The Talk” and widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero

Martin Kove, 75, an actor who starred in “The Karate Kid” movies and now the Netflix sequel series “Cobra Kai.”

Sunisa “Suni” Lee, 18, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, 40, former “Real World” and “The Challenge” star, now a WWE wrestler

Kenya Moore, 50, star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Cody Rigsby, 34, Peloton instructor

Iman Shumpert, 31, guard for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA

JoJo Siwa, 18, singer, dancer, and former Nickelodeon star

The Pairings

The professional dancers for season 30 are as follows: Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart for the women, and Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, and Gleb Savchenko for the men. Here are the pairings that have leaked so far: