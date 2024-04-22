DWTS Alum Returns to the Dance Floor: ‘an Imperfect Work in Progress’

A fan favorite “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer has returned to the dance floor after a lengthy absence. Sharna Burgess shared the news on Instagram and fans were thrilled.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Danced Again & Loved It

On April 16, Burgess took to Instagram to share her dance return. “An imperfect work in progress. Me. Finding that part of me again that remembers oh wait… I’m actually really good at this,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote.

As Variety noted in September 2023, Burgess was a pro on “Dancing with the Stars” for 14 seasons. She won season 27 with controversial winner Bobby Bones and was not asked back for season 28.

Burgess returned to the show for seasons 29, with Jesse Metcalfe, and season 30, with her now-fiance Brian Austin Green. She took season 31 off because she had just welcomed her son, Zane, with Green.

She expected to return to “Dancing with the Stars” for season 32 but producers left her off the roster. In addition, Burgess was excluded from the Len Goodman tribute that aired during season 32.

During her absence from “Dancing with the Stars,” Burgess was not dancing regularly. In her recent Instagram post, she partnered with Julz Tocker, who has popped up on the show a number of times over the years.

Burgess shared a lengthy caption to accompany the dance video. In part, she admitted the experience left her feeling “Wild, sensual, strong, alive and alight.”

The DWTS star admitted, “So even though I am an imperfect work in progress… that progress.. is perfect.”

Burgess Dance Return Was a Big Hit

In her Instagram video caption, Burgess admitted that realizing she’s really good at dance might seem odd to people. “I know that sounds wild but the insecurities that have crept in just by not having used my body this way for so long are very present.”

Burgess added, “It would be so easy for me to watch this and criticize every detail, every wobble and point out what’s lacking or not there.” The “Dancing with the Stars” alum continued, “But you know what IS there… Me. That part of me that I’ve left behind for nearly 2 years that was always waiting patiently.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran tagged Locker and noted she loves “creating dancing and laughing” with him. She also wrote she can’t wait for their next session.

Green commented, “You’re so f*cking good baby.”

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba commented, “Sharna, you are one of the most absolutely beautiful and sensual dancers.”

Inaba continued, “Self doubt is a natural part of a true artist’s journey. Enjoy the excitement that comes right after the self doubt… miss you out there my friend.”

“You are an amazing dancer. It just comes back naturally. I always enjoyed watching you dance and can’t wait to see you out there again,” a supporter wrote.

Someone else tagged the “Dancing with the Stars” Instagram page and demanded, “BRING THIS STUNNING DANCER BACK STAT!

Another person shared, “Wow! That was amazing! Be hard on yourself but not hard on yourself! You are amazing! You are showing up and creating! Unleash the dance in you! You are awesome!”