Tom Bergeron Honors Erin Andrews With Sweet Birthday Post

Former “Dancing With the Stars” co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are good friends outside of the show, and on May 5, Bergeron honored his former co-host with a sweet birthday post… that was actually for them both!

Bergeron & Andrews Almost Have the Same Birthday

Erin Andrews was born on May 4, 1978, so the sportscaster and “Dancing With the Stars” host and contestant just turned 44. Bergeron was born on May 6, 1955, so he turns 67 on Friday.

In honor of their birthdays, Bergeron posted a photo collage of them together on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to… us!!”, to which Andrews replied, “Love u!!!!!!!!! And miss u.” And she reposted his collage to her INstagram stories and wrote, “Love and miss you @tombergeron! And happy bday tomorrow.”

Fans were quick to chime in that they miss both of them so much on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“We fans miss you both on DWTS!” wrote one. Another said,” Miss you both on DWTS!!!”

A third fan added, “Happy birthday to you both!!! Just so you know I am in the UK and watch DTWS still…..you guys were the BEST hosts EVER! Sorely missed.”

“Happy birthday to my favorite hosts,” wrote a fourth fan.

“Happy birthday to you both!!! Please come back to DWTS!!!” wrote another fan.

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke added her best wishes to the post too, writing, “Happy birthday! Love you both and miss your beautiful faces.”

What Have Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Been Doing Since ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

After being fired from “Dancing With the Stars” in between season 28 and season 29, Bergeron and Andrews have kept busy.

Bergeron was part of a web series called “Down the Middle” and guest-starred as himself on NBC sitcom “American Auto.” He also filmed a couple of pilot episodes for a reboot of the game show “Tic-Tac-Dough,” which he is awaiting word on whether NBC will pick up to series.

Andrews, meanwhile, is still working at Fox Sports, though her contract is up soon and the New York Post reported in March 2022 that Fox Sports wants to keep her but her former place of employment, ESPN, is also interested in talking about her returning to their network. She also launched a podcast with her friend and fellow sportscaster Charissa Thompson called “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.”

As far as returning to “Dancing With the Stars” when the show moves from ABC to Disney Plus, Bergeron has weighed in on that — and he has moved on. Andrews has not officially weighed in, but she did tell US Weekly that getting fired actually turned out to be a positive thing for her and she now loves that she can tune in to “The Voice” on Monday nights.

Andrews has also been trying to get pregnant with her husband, professional hockey player Jarret Stoll, whom she married in 2017. Andrews has been open about their fertility struggles and undergoing multiple rounds of IVF to try to make it happen, writing in a Facebook bulletin that she has undergone seven IVF treatments.

“[I’ve] had to set aside time for IVF treatment. For those familiar, you know it’s a time-consuming and emotionally draining process. This is my 7th one, and I’ve been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old,” wrote Andrews. “I’m now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me. I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn’t go the way you want it. Your body just doesn’t allow it.”

Finally, as part of the festivities for Super Bowl LVI, Andrews became the first female recipient of the Pat Summerall Award, which honors “a national broadcaster or prominent sports personality who exemplified the characteristics Pat Summerall wanted the award to represent – an individual who has had an outstanding career and who has made a significant impact in their community.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

