Tom Bergeron Reveals If He’d Return to DWTS on Disney Plus

Fans have been speculating (or perhaps just hoping) that with “Dancing With the Stars” moving to Disney Plus for seasons 31 & 32, perhaps the streaming service would get former host Tom Bergeron to return — a new report from The Sun says that current host Tyra Banks is on her way out amidst the move.

Getting Bergeron back would certainly help the service reach a different demographic of subscribers, which is one of the reasons the dancing competition series is moving to Disney Plus.

Here is what Bergeron recently said about returning:

Bergeron Advised His Fans to Take a Peek At the Works of Thomas Wolfe

On Twitter, Bergeron retweeted an article speculating about his return to “Dancing With the Stars” and captioned the tweet, “Recommended Reading: Selected Novels of Thomas Wolfe.”

For those of you unfamiliar with Wolfe’s work, a central theme in several of his novels is a protagonist who leaves his smalltown home life and, though sometimes entertains the thought of returning, mostly realizes that he has dreams elsewhere and you truly cannot go home again. The books in question include “Look Homeward, Angel,” “The Web and the Rock” and perhaps Wolfe’s best-known work, “You Can’t Go Home Again.”

In particular, in “You Can’t Go Home Again,” a man attempts to return to his hometown after having written a novel about the people there and is met with anger and hatred. He realizes he has to strike out on his own and find a new identity.

As Wolfe wrote in the book, “You can’t go back home to your family, back home to your childhood … back home to a young man’s dreams of glory and of fame … back home to the old forms and systems of things which once seemed everlasting but which are changing all the time — back home to the escapes of Time and Memory.”

Bergeron Is Hoping The ‘Tic-Tac-Dough’ Reboot Goes Into Production Soon





Tom Bergeron on DWTS, Tic Tac Dough, Favorite Live TV Moments, 'It's a Wonderful Life' Virtual Event

In a November 2021 interview with Daily Blast Live, the hosts asked Bergeron about the “Tic-Tac-Dough” revival that he filmed a couple of pilot episodes for back in June 2021. He said then that they hope to be picked up and in production in early 2022.

“We’re hoping to be in production early in 2022. We’re still awaiting that 100 percent greenlight from NBC,” said Bergeron. “Some of the reporting got a little ahead of the curve, but it’s looking good.”

He then quipped in typical Bergeron fashion, “And if they don’t pick it up, I can always do it for birthday parties. We can bring a portable game to your house.”

He also confessed to not watching “Dancing With the Stars” now that he is not a part of the show, telling Daily Blast Live, “I haven’t seen the show since — when was the last time I was there? The end of 2019.”

Bergeron also regaled the hosts with a story of a power outage at the studio right before a “Dancing With the Stars” show that he was “really disappointed” didn’t continue into the live show.

“I love live television and I love the potential for live chaos, so there was one night years ago it was a show day of ‘Dancing WIth the Stars,’ which we shot at CBS Television City and they had a power outage and we only had minimal lighting available and I was thrilled. I just thought this is gonna be fun to play with on live TV. … I was really disappointed when they got the power back up 100 percent and we just did the show as normal. But the executive producer at the time … he could see how excited I was and he went, ‘You love this!’ and I can’t say the word he used. And I said, ‘Yeah, I do!’ said Bergeron with a laugh.

With Bergeron not interested in returning, it will be interesting to see who Disney Plus hires to replace Tyra Banks if indeed that is the way the show is heading.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

