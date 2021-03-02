Former DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Has a New Series

TV personality Tom Bergeron is not letting any grass grow under his feet after being fired from Dancing With the Stars this past summer. Not only is he writing a novel, called “Drive Time,” but he is starring in a new comedy web series called Down the Middle. Here’s what you need to know about it and where you can watch it online.

The Comedy Is Described as ‘The Odd Couple’ Meets ‘Dharma & Greg’

Down the Middle, Our Campaign Promo!This is our project: The Odd Couple + Dharma & Greg + Women in 2019: Meet Karen, an uptight workaholic who lives for the job, and Aurora, a bohemian trust fund baby who's never punched a clock. Her father, owner of a boutique ad agency, announces his surprise retirement, forcing this polarized pair to find… 2019-03-04T02:35:39Z

The Instagram for the Down the Middle series describes the show as, “The Odd Couple + Dharma & Greg + Women Working Together in 2020.”

On the official site, the show’s logline reads:

How will Karen, an uptight workaholic who lives for the job and the possibility of being named “partner” at a boutique ad agency survive when the owner announces his surprise retirement and reveals that Karen will be a partner – with his daughter, Aurora, a bohemian trust fund baby who has never had to punch a clock? In our 6-part digital series, they will either find a way to work together or destroy the “golden goose” that has funded Aurora’s shamanic journeys and been Karen’s dream job from the beginning.

The show was created by and stars Heather Dowling and Michelle Barton as Karen and Aurora, respectively. Bergeron plays Rex, father to Aurora and owner of the ad agency. He is also a co-producer on the project, according to the Seed & Spark fundraising page.

In a YouTube video announcing the project, Dowling described the project thusly: “The whole premise of the show, which is very relevant right now, is how people with completely opposing viewpoints can find a way to create great things together.”

And Barton added, “It’s about women and partnership, forging bonds and making magic.”

The Show Called Bergeron ‘A Dream’ To Work With

On the Instagram post trumpeting the new show, Bergeron cracked, “My acting career gets another credit. Brando, eat your heart out. This week, we are so excited and honored to be preparing a fun-filled premiere for you all!”

The official Instagram of the series replied, “It was a dream to get to work with you in this, Tom!” with heart emojis.

The series co-stars Daniel Montgomery as Herschel, Karen’s right-hand man; Devin Kelley as Clementine, a quirky and clueless co-worker; James Lesure as Mark, a brewery owner partnering with the ad agency for a campaign; and Leonora Pitts as Bev, Mark’s ex-wife.

How to Watch Online

The premiere party for Down the Middle is taking place Saturday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. This special event will feature “a supercut of the entire series accompanied by a special introduction with some exciting updates regarding the series and guest appearances from the cast and crew.”

The site goes on to say that the pandemic threw a wrench in their plans, though they were able to finish principal photography before the pandemic hit. The premiere party is a fundraiser to “raise additional funding to cover post-production costs.”

The premiere party is free, but they are asking for free-will donations as part of the fundraiser. Bergeron will be on hand as part of the festivities.

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

