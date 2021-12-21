Ex-DWTS Cast Member Watches ‘The Voice’ Instead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In a new interview, a former “Dancing With the Stars” cast member opened up about being fired from the show and whether she still watches. Former host Erin Andrews said that being fired was actually “the best thing” that could have happened to her and that she watches “The Voice” on Monday nights now. Read on to find out why and what else she has been up to since “Dancing With the Stars” let her go.

Erin Said Getting Fired From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was A Blessing





In an interview with US Weekly, the sports reporter said that she has no hard feelings toward “Dancing With the Stars” — that’s show biz! — and said being fired actually turned out to be a positive thing for her.

“I feel like the one thing I’ve learned in this business it’s like — that’s show business, right? That’s Hollywood. They’re always trying to change things and look, they wanted to go a different and a new direction and obviously, it’s working for them and how they wanted the show to go, so my best to them,” said the FOX sideline reporter.

She also said that her life is “so crazy” right now that being fired as actually “the best thing for [her].”

“My schedule has been so crazy with [football commentating], the clothing line, the podcasts … trying to have a baby, that I think it was the best thing for me,” said Erin. “But yeah, they obviously, like I said, wanted to go in a different direction and they’re doing that now, so hopefully they’re happy.”

Erin had previously said that being fired made her feel like a bit of “a loser,” but once the initial shock and sting wore off, she knew she’d find something else and also that “there’s people that have such worse stuff going on right now” than her being fired from “Dancing With the Stars” that it’s all about perspective, she told the Token CEO podcast.

Erin Watches ‘The Voice’ Now On Monday Nights





When asked if she still watches “Dancing With the Stars,” Erin confessed that she does not — but she still loves everyone involved with the show.

“I actually don’t watch the show. I have Monday Night Football on on Monday nights … Also, ‘The Voice is amazing, so I watch Monday Night Football and click back and forth to ‘The Voice.'”

She added, “But yes, I love the dancers so much. … I’m super bummed I missed Cody this year because I’m a big Peloton girl. … Tom and I will always be attached at the hip and super, super close as well. It’s hard. The people that were there when the show was so great, they will always be my family. … I love [Tom] so much.”

To see and hear more from Erin, check out her podcast “Calm Down” with Charissa Thompson and also tune into all of her pro football and Major League Baseball coverage on FOX Sports.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

