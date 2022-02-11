Ex-DWTS Cast Member Receives A Huge Honor

Congratulations are in order for former “Dancing With the Stars” host Erin Andrews. At Super Bowl LVI, she was honored with the Pat Summerall Award. Here is what you need to know.

Erin Andrews Is the First Female Recipient of the Pat Summerall Award

At the Legends for Charity dinner as part of the festivities for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, broadcaster Erin Andrews was honored with the Pat Summerall Award, becoming the first female recipient of the honor.

According to Fox Sports, former NFL player and sportscaster Pat Summerall was the inaugural honoree for the first Legends of Charity event back in 2005 at Super Bowl XXXIX. From then on, the award was called the Pat Summerall Award and it is given out every year “to honor a national broadcaster or prominent sports personality who exemplified the characteristics Pat Summerall wanted the award to represent – an individual who has had an outstanding career and who has made a significant impact in their community.”

At the dinner, Andrews said she was “blown away” to be chosen for the honor.

“I’m blown away and I’m honored and I’m so grateful my family is here tonight. We haven’t gotten to spend a lot of time together because of Covid so they were able to come out,” she said, adding, “I just wanted to fit in and be respected and when my manager said you’re the first female, I said wow. I’m also the first to have to wear heels to this event that’s receiving this award so I may take them off on stage but it means everything.”

Pat Summerall died from a cardiac arrest in 2013 at the age of 82, according to his New York Times obituary. He was an NFL kicker from 1952 to 1961, then went on to enjoy over 40 years in sportscasting, working on everything from the Masters to the Super Bowl to the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

In Pat’s absence, his widow Cheri was on hand at the dinner where Andrews was honored, telling Fox Sports, “To carry on his legacy has been such a privilege. This is family so to have our first female honoree to be Erin, I’m just over the top happy. She’s the best and of course, we’re all in it for the kids.”

The dinner benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

What Else Has Erin Andrews Been Up To Since Being Fired From ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Andrews and her co-host Tom Bergeron were fired from “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 29. In a December 2021 interview with US Weekly, Andrews said that being fired from “Dancing With the Stars” was actually a blessing in disguise and that she has no hard feelings toward the show or its producers.

“I feel like the one thing I’ve learned in this business it’s like — that’s show business, right? That’s Hollywood. They’re always trying to change things and look, they wanted to go a different and a new direction and obviously, it’s working for them and how they wanted the show to go, so my best to them,” said Andrews, adding that her life is “so crazy” right now that getting let go from “Dancing With the Stars” was actually “the best thing for [her].”

“My schedule has been so crazy with [football commentating], the clothing line, the podcasts … trying to have a baby, that I think it was the best thing for me. But yeah, they obviously, like I said, wanted to go in a different direction and they’re doing that now, so hopefully, they’re happy,” said the FOX sports reporter.

She also cheekily revealed that now that she has Monday nights free, she can tune in to “The Voice.”

Andrews also hosts a podcast called “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” alongside fellow sports reporter Charissa Thompson.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: Emma Slater & Britt Stewart Spill DWTS Tour Secrets