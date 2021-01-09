Where Was Hallmark’s ‘A New Year’s Resolution’ Filmed?

Hallmark’s newest winter-themed movie, A New Year’s Resolution, actually has quite a long history. It was originally supposed to premiere in 2019 and then was removed from the schedule. Now it’s finally airing in 2021 and fans who have been waiting for the movie couldn’t be happier. Here’s a look at where A New Year’s Resolution was filmed, along with more details about the cast.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

A New Year’s Resolution was filmed in Canada, IMDb reported. The movie was originally called New Year, New Me and was going to premiere as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2019 lineup. It was removed from the schedule, but now it’s airing on January 9, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.)

Yay !! We Finally get to see A New Year’s Resolution, with Aimee Teagarden and Michael Rady 👍👍👍👍 — Barbara Behnke (@BarbaraBehnke1) January 3, 2021

According to IMDb, filming locations included Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and St. Ambroise Beach Provincial Park in Canada. Social media posts indicate it was filmed in October and November 2019.

The movie stars Aimee Teegarden and Michael Rady. The synopsis reads: “When a morning show producer makes a New Year’s resolution to say yes more, she crosses paths with a confirmed Yes man who just might hold the key to her biggest story and to her heart.”

One of the filming locations for the movie was Winnipeg, shared producer Kevin Duda in an interview with My Devotional Thoughts. His movie, In the Key of Love, was also removed from the schedule so it could premiere on Hallmark’s streaming service instead.

He told My Devotional Thoughts: ” I was up in Winnipeg for six weeks, which included prep work with the director, the production company, the director of photography. It’s a lot about scouting locations, going through scripts, casting roles, prepping props, approving costumes…it’s a lot of that. Then we filmed for almost three weeks. It was first called New Year, New Me. Then it changed to A New Year’s Resolution. It stars Aimee Teagarden and Michael Rady.”

He said about filming in Winnipeg: “It’s a very eclectic city. I think that’s one of the reasons it’s nice to film there because if you want a city street, you have a city street. If you want a country road, you have a country road. If you want a lake, a beach, a forest, an amusement park…I mean, they just kind of have everything.”

He also said the town is very welcoming to the film industry, which is one of the reasons you see so many Hallmark movies filming there. “Everyone’s game to be a part of it,” he said about the residents and business owners.

Cast Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Aimee Teegarden shared the photo above, posted on November 6, 2019, during filming. She wrote: “Christmas is coming early this year.” Teegarden’s many credits include Hallmark’s Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018), Guest House, The Ranch (Nikki), A Change of Heart, Rings, Notorious (Ella), Star-Crossed (Emery), Aim High (Amanda), Love and Honor, The Selection, Beautiful Wave, Beneath the Darkness, Friday Night Lights (Julie Taylor for 76 episodes), CSI, Call of the Wild, For Sale by Owner, 90210 (Rhonda in 2009), and more.

She shared some beautiful photos of her costume during filming.

Michael Rady, who also stars in the movie, was recently in Hallmark’s 2020 Christmas movie, The Christmas Bow. In November 2019 he starred in Hallmark’s Two Turtle Doves and in 2018 he starred in Christmas at Pemberley Manor. He’s also starred in Hallmark’s A Joyous Christmas (2017), Love to the Rescue (March 2019), and more. Rady’s other appearances include UnREAL, Atypical, Jane the Virgin, Intelligence, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants sequel, Sleeper Cell, ER, Greek, Melrose Place (the reboot), Emily Owens MD, House of Lies, The Guardian, J. Edgar, and more. He also starred in Hallmark’s You’re Bacon Me Crazy.

