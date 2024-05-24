Hallmark Alum Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Devastating Loss

A former fan-favorite Hallmark couple was all smiles as they hit the red carpet to promote their new movie. Alexa PenaVega and her husband, Carlos PenaVega, attended the event to hype their movie “Mr. Manhattan.” This is the first time the couple has done a public appearance together since losing their daughter, Indy, to stillbirth.

Carlos & Alexa PenaVega Walked the Red Carpet Together

On May 22, the PenaVegas walked the Great American Pure Flix red carpet together. They teased that their upcoming movie, “Mr. Manhattan,” would premiere on Great American Pure Flix, the streaming platform for Great American Family, on May 23.

The network shared several posts on Instagram highlighting Alexa, Carlos, and the movie. In a different video shared on Instagram, they told fans the movie would debut on Great American Family in August.

“We cannot wait for you all to see it,” Carlos said. He continued, “It’s awesome. It’s uplifting. It’ll make you cry a little bit.”

The movie screening came about six weeks after the couple announced the stillbirth of their fourth child, whom they named Indy. On April 15, the couple shared a joint Instagram post revealing Indy was “born at rest.”

On May 15, Alexa shared an emotional video on Instagram providing fans with an update on how the family has been doing since Indy’s stillbirth.

She said the family was doing really well, all things considered. However, she was understandably still very emotional as she opened up about navigating both pain and peace.

Fans Sent Their Love to Alexa & Carlos PenaVega

Both Alexa and Carlos put on smiles and seemed exuberant as they hyped “Mr. Manhattan.” Fans, however, knew they were still hurting and sent their love.

“I see your sadness. I know it must be hard to continue on with work,” read one Instagram comment. That user continued, “Praying over you and this movie. May God bless your sweet hearts with peace and prosperity.”

“She looks so sad but trying really hard to not show it. I pray for their broken hearts,” added another fan.

“Bless your heart guys, I know this must be an extremely hard time for you but my thoughts and prayers are with you,” someone else wrote.

A different fan shared, “Awe my heart you both are GLOWING with joy & it makes my heart so happy!!!” That fan’s comment continued, “Endless love for you both.”

“You guys are so strong! God is definitely through it all with you guys,” another fan commented.

Colleagues from Hallmark and Great American Family sent their love to Carlos and Alexa, too.

Cameron Mathison commented with a string of applause emoji. Danica McKellar relied on red hearts to get her message across. Trevor Donovan shared an emoji comment on a third Instagram post, and McKellar popped up with another one.

Another Hallmark to Great American Family star, Jen Lilley, commented, “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Cannot wait to watch ❤️.”

In April, Carlos and Alexa revealed they had made the move to Great American Family. “Mr. Manhattan” is their first project with their new television home. The couple has several other projects in the works with the network, as well.