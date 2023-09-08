Hallmark Couple Welcomes Baby Girl

Real-life Hallmark couple Alvina August and Marco Grazzini just announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

But Grazzini’s social media post about his newborn caused a bit of confusion among friends and fans, which he later blamed on being in the “zombie” phase of new parenthood. Here’s what you need to know:

Marco Grazzini Clears Up Confusion About Birthday Post With Newborn

On Grazzini’s 43rd birthday — September 7, 2023 — the actor posted a photo of himself smiling broadly while holding his newborn.

The new dad captioned the post, “❤️best birthday ever🐣 #girldad,” which led many to believe she’d been born on his birthday.

Grazzini returned to the post and explained, “No we don’t share birthdays😂 Just zombie new parent late posting 😴”

Grazzini who last appeared on Hallmark Channel opposite Erin Cahill in April’s “Hearts in the Game,” didn’t share any details about his little girl, including her name, and August has not yet shared anything publicly about becoming a new mom.

But they received lots of congratulatory messages from Hallmark colleagues on Grazzini’s post.

Jenel Parrish, his co-star in 2021’s “Right In Front of Me,” wrote, “Omg. Happy birthday to you both. She’s beautiful!! Congrats!”

Antonio Cupo, whose new Hallmark movie “Guiding Emily” premieres on September 8, wrote, “Congratulation Marco!!!”

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhh Congrats @themarcograzzini So happy for you guys. She’s beautiful. 😍,” wrote Tamera Mowry-Housley, Grazzini’s co-star in the fall movie “Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major,” which will premiere on September 22.

Grazzini also heard from some of his castmates from the popular Netflix series “Virgin River,” including Alexandra Breckenridge, Colin Lawrence and Zibby Allen.

Marco Grazzini & Alvina August Met Online, Much to Her Surprise

August, whose most recent Hallmark role was in 2022’s “A Second Chance at Love,” shared that she was expecting via an April 2023 Instagram post featuring ultrasound pics, which she captioned with “💕AUGUST 2023💕♾🦁👍🏽”

Since that announcement, August periodically shared updates on Instagram, including a follow-up post that let people know she was feeling good midway through her pregnancy.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming show of love for our little llama,” she wrote. “Yes, baby is doing well. As for me, my skin’s dry, bladder won’t let me be great & I’m down to my last pair of stretchy waist pants but my hair is long & that nausea🤢 is gone!!!!!! 👍🏽😏”

According to the Canadian couple’s online baby registry, her due date was August 24. On the site, they wrote, “It feels amazing to have a tribe of people including friends, family, loved ones share in our joy as we embark on this new journey as first-time parents.”

Grazzini and August met online in 2014, which surprised the actress because she always thought finding her true love would be like a scene from the romantic comedies she loves and now stars in.

“We met on social media and it’s so crazy because it was one of those things I believed I would never meet someone that way,” she told All Buzz TV in 2020. “I always imagined that I would lock eyes with him across the room and then there would be this magic that I’ve always seen in 90’s movies I guess. So yeah our relationship started off in a very modern sense in that we spoke for three months before we went on our first date…when you see each other it’s just sort of the icing on the cake because we’ve already got such a strong connection.”

According to Wide Open Country, Grazzini proposed in 2019 while they were vacationing in Bali, Indonesia.