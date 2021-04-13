Taylor Cole Is Married to a Hallmark Producer

Actress Taylor Cole met her husband on the set of a Hallmark film and in many ways their love story resembles the plot of a romantic comedy. The pair started out as friends, according to Cole. “We were friends for several years before dating and I even tried playing matchmaker with Cam, attempting to set him up with a few friends of mine,” she told People Magazine.

It’s a classic “will they or won’t they” tale with a happy ending. Cole and her husband, Cameron Larson, exchanged wedding vows in June 2020 in Lake Tahoe. Most of their guests watched the ceremony via a live stream due to concerns about COVID-19. Cole even had her father give her away virtually. She wore a phone attached to her wrist with a blue band (her something blue!) and FaceTimed her father as she walked down the aisle. “It was definitely very 2020,” said Cole.

While you know and love Taylor Cole as the star of the Ruby Herring Mysteries trilogy and other Hallmark favorites such as Matching Hearts, her husband is typically on the other side of the camera. Here are five fast facts you need to know about Cameron Larson, the other half of this adorable love story.

1. He’s a Hallmark Producer and Production Manager

Even though Larson isn’t an actor like his wife, he’s well-acquainted with show business. He has executive producer credits on Hallmark films such as Love in the Sun and Cranberry Christmas. In an October 2020 Instagram post, Taylor Cole posed with a jack-o’-lantern, captioning the photo “In honor of my husband’s hallmark Christmas movie #CranberryChristmas airing Halloween night on @hallmarkmovie we carved Jack from Nightmare Before Christmas.” Larson first joined the Hallmark family in 2015, as a production manager for Angel of Christmas.

Hallmark credits aside, Larson is also known for producing films such as 2014’s Jurassic Predator: Xtinction and 2012’s Jules Verne’s Mysterious Island. Both films feature horror and adventure elements. Larson’s resume proves that he’s got a knack for more than just feel-good holiday romances, he also has a dark side!

According to his IMDb page, Larson has no shortage of production projects on the horizon. Two horror projects, titled Bloody Mary and The Transient, are still in pre-production and don’t have release dates yet.

2. He’s a Professional Writer

Larson wrote the screenplay for the 2012 adventure comedy Sand Sharks. The film is unabashedly campy, telling the tale of sharks that have evolved so they can swim through sand. The film didn’t do too well with critics (it has a 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes) but Larson doesn’t seem too bothered by Sand Shark’s reception. In a 2017 Facebook post, he poked fun at the film being placed on a list of the worst shark movies. “Aim low for life and career goals and you never disappoint. Thanks for watching??? Happy shark week,” Larson wrote.