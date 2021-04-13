Taylor Cole Is Married to a Hallmark Producer

Actress Taylor Cole met her husband on the set of a Hallmark film and in many ways their love story resembles the plot of a romantic comedy. The pair started out as friends, according to Cole. “We were friends for several years before dating and I even tried playing matchmaker with Cam, attempting to set him up with a few friends of mine,” she told People Magazine.
It’s a classic “will they or won’t they” tale with a happy ending. Cole and her husband, Cameron Larson, exchanged wedding vows in June 2020 in Lake Tahoe. Most of their guests watched the ceremony via a live stream due to concerns about COVID-19. Cole even had her father give her away virtually. She wore a phone attached to her wrist with a blue band (her something blue!) and FaceTimed her father as she walked down the aisle. “It was definitely very 2020,” said Cole.
While you know and love Taylor Cole as the star of the Ruby Herring Mysteries trilogy and other Hallmark favorites such as Matching Hearts, her husband is typically on the other side of the camera. Here are five fast facts you need to know about Cameron Larson, the other half of this adorable love story.
1. He’s a Hallmark Producer and Production Manager
Even though Larson isn’t an actor like his wife, he’s well-acquainted with show business. He has executive producer credits on Hallmark films such as Love in the Sun and Cranberry Christmas. In an October 2020 Instagram post, Taylor Cole posed with a jack-o’-lantern, captioning the photo “In honor of my husband’s hallmark Christmas movie #CranberryChristmas airing Halloween night on @hallmarkmovie we carved Jack from Nightmare Before Christmas.” Larson first joined the Hallmark family in 2015, as a production manager for Angel of Christmas.
Hallmark credits aside, Larson is also known for producing films such as 2014’s Jurassic Predator: Xtinction and 2012’s Jules Verne’s Mysterious Island. Both films feature horror and adventure elements. Larson’s resume proves that he’s got a knack for more than just feel-good holiday romances, he also has a dark side!
According to his IMDb page, Larson has no shortage of production projects on the horizon. Two horror projects, titled Bloody Mary and The Transient, are still in pre-production and don’t have release dates yet.
2. He’s a Professional Writer
Larson wrote the screenplay for the 2012 adventure comedy Sand Sharks. The film is unabashedly campy, telling the tale of sharks that have evolved so they can swim through sand. The film didn’t do too well with critics (it has a 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes) but Larson doesn’t seem too bothered by Sand Shark’s reception. In a 2017 Facebook post, he poked fun at the film being placed on a list of the worst shark movies. “Aim low for life and career goals and you never disappoint. Thanks for watching??? Happy shark week,” Larson wrote.
In addition to writing the film, Larson also made a cameo in Sand Sharks as a dirt bike rider. According to IMDb, he even did his own motorcycle stunts for the movie. Not only does the writer/producer pen original screenplays, he has also tried his hand at adapted screenplays. Jules Verne’s Mysterious Island (which Larson also produced) was loosely based on an 1875 novel written by Jules Verne.
Although Taylor Cole has amazing chemistry with Hallmark co-stars such as Tyler Hynes and Ryan Paevey, there’s no doubt that her off-screen romance with writer Larson is the real fairytale. In a sweet Instagram birthday post dedicated to Larson, Cole wrote, “Behind the scenes doesn’t mean you’re not my narrative.”
3) He’s a Graduate of Hamilton College
In 2001, Larson graduated from Hamilton College, a private liberal arts college in Clinton, New York. The school is quite prestigious. Forbes ranked it 59th in the nation in 2019. The school’s website describes the institution as “a national leader in teaching students to write effectively.”
Larson graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in theatre, which is a bit ironic seeing as he went on to pursue a career behind the scenes. By contrast, his actress wife did not start pursuing acting until she paid her mother and stepfather a visit in Los Angeles. Taylor Cole did not attend college as she was acting on Summerland by the time she was in her early 20’s.
Larson’s alma mater seems very proud to have a Hallmark producer alumnus. In a 2015 Twitter post, the college announced that Larson had been named Crown Media Family Networks’ programming director.
According to a supportive Facebook post from a former college classmate, Larson played basketball during his time at Hamilton. The post reads, “shout out to my dude & former trash talking teammate on my Hamilton College intramural basketball team, Cameron Larson, for chasing his producing dreams and making us proud!”
4) He Tells Spooky Tales on His Instagram Page
Under the Instagram handle @Ghstwrtr (‘Ghostwriter’ with no vowels), Larson posts evocative and slightly eerie photos and pairs them with captions that tell a story. The Hallmark producer takes the photos himself. They are typically in black and white and feature spooky edits such as large full moons in the background.
Taylor Cole is a regular fixture in @Ghstwrtr’s photo-stories. When COVID-19 led to a lockdown in March 2020, Larson began a series called ‘The Quarantine Diaries’ on his Instagram page. The captions combined elements of Larson and Cole’s real quarantine experience with fictional supernatural elements.
It’s clear from both his Instagram page and the film projects he is part of that Larson has a proclivity for the supernatural and the strange. And speaking of Supernatural, Larson is a fan of the beloved TV series of the same name, which Cole guest starred in before he knew her. When Cole made an appearance on Supernatural in 2020 after being off the show for 7 years, Larson voiced his support in an Instagram story saved as a highlight on his page. “Though I didn’t know it at the time, turns out that first season of #supernatural would change my life in a few ways. Back then I just remember it being must see horror tv and it’s been that way for 15 seasons. Congrats SPN family,” Larson wrote.
5) His Next Project is a Romantic Comedy About Zombies
Larson’s next project, a film titled Amy & Adam at the End is currently in pre-production. Larson wrote the film and is producing it as well. The Instagram page for the film describes the project as “a rom com with a pinch of zom.” Taylor Cole commented “Can’t wait” with some zombie emojis on the page’s first and only post. Zombie emojis seem to be a thing for the adorable couple, as evidenced by several of their Instagram posts together.
The cast for Amy & Adam at the End has not been announced yet but according to the film’s IMDb page, Stan Spry will be an executive producer. Stan Spry has also been executive producer for Hallmark films such as A Winter Getaway and On The 12th Date of Christmas. Yet another Hallmark connection that has served Larson well!
Hallmarkies will certainly be keeping an eye on this power couple to see what’s next for them. Be on the lookout for Cameron Larson’s upcoming projects and watch Taylor Cole’s latest Hallmark movie One Perfect Wedding Saturday, April 17th!