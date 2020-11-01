Where Was ‘On the 12th Date of Christmas’ Filmed?

On Sunday, November 1, The Hallmark Channel kicks off the month of November with a new Christmas original: On the 12th Date of Christmas. This movie stars Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes. So just where was the movie filmed? Here’s a hint: it wasn’t filmed in Chicago, where the movie takes place.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the 12 Days of Christmas.” The movie premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern on November 1 and then re-airs multiple times throughout the season.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada, Not Chicago

On the 12th Date of Christmas was filmed in Canada, including in Winnipeg, Manitoba, according to IMDb. Although the movie takes place in Chicago, the unique Chicago “dates” were actually filmed in July in areas like downtown Winnipeg, CTV News reported.

One location was Fort Garry Hotel, which was turned into a Christmas dream in the middle of the summer. The hotel was called the Devonshire Luxury Hotel in the movie, CTV News reported.

Hynes told ET that the movie was filmed right when productions started after the pandemic, and the environment was kept very safe. He shared this behind-the-scenes video on Instagram during filming.

“It was honestly the best-case scenario I could possibly think of with the circumstances,” he said.

Here’s another video he shared.

Meet the Cast

Tyler Hynes stars as Aidan. He’s a familiar actor for Hallmark fans, having starred in Falling for You in October, Flip that Romance in March, The Mistletoe Secret in 2019 and It’s Christmas Eve in 2018. Earlier this year he was the lead in Winter in Vail. He was born in Toronto and his many acting credits include Amazon, Tagged: The Jonathan Wamback Story, The Last Sign, Camille, The Firm, Betty and Coretta, It’s Christmas Eve, UnREAL, Peace, Saving Hope, Transporter: The Series, and 19-2. He’s also a talented musician and enjoys directing, writing, and starring in indie projects.

Mallory Jansen stars as Jennifer. Her many credits include Shooter (Margo), Triangle, This Is Us, Agents of SHIELD (Aida), American Housewife, This Is Us, Galavant (Queen Madalena), Baby Daddy (Georgie Farlow), Young & Hungry (Caroline), Twentysomething, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Cherissa Richards (Wanda)

Clare Filipow (Shannon)

Jan Skene (Grandma Sue)

Ian Collins (Alastair)

Zoe Fish (Emma)

Melissa Elias (Carla)

Tom Anniko (Robert)

Jason Wishnowski (Bill)

Brynn Tyra Godenir (Annie)

Micheline Marchildon (Dominique)

Mary Galloway (Kit)

Daina Leitold (Cori)

Tom Soares (Assistant Chef)

Jay Koensgen (Dave)

Lauren Marshall (Mrs. Taylor)

Beverly Ndukwu (Stranger)

Stephanie Sy (Caroler #1)

Mary Antonini (Caroler #2)

Ray Strachan (Caroler #3)

Laura Turner (Caroler #4)

Last year, Hallmark premiered another scavenger-hunt-themed movie: Christmas Scavenger Hunt.

Hallmark also has a number of movies with the “12 days” theme. They include My Christmas Love (where a woman gets 12 gifts for the 12 days of Christmas) and 12 Gifts of Christmas.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule