Candace Cameron Bure Gushes Over Her Son’s Latest Accomplishment

Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure had reason to celebrate recently, and she gave her fans and colleagues an opportunity to join in on the fun. One of the Great American Family star’s sons just achieved a major goal, and she could not resist bragging about him for a bit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Cameron Bure’s Middle Child Graduated From College

On October 14, Bure took to Instagram to share her family’s big news. The photo she posted showed her posing with her son, Lev Bure, and the two were at a restaurant. In her caption, she gushed over her oldest son. “I’m so proud of our son Lev who graduated University today with a 4.0 and a B.S. degree in Biblical Theological Studies.” Candace added he accomplished that impressive feat “all while maintaining a full time job over the entirety of his studies.”

According to Closer Weekly, Lev graduated high school in June 2018 and then attended Shepherd Church’s Bible College in Los Angeles. In addition to doing the ministry program through the church, he has also preached there. In May 2019, Candace shared a video of her son speaking at the church and urged her Instagram followers to check out the link to the full service.

Lev has written for the Shepherd Church website as well, and his bio there detailed he lived in Napa Valley “where he runs his family’s business.” the bio also noted he “is a graduate of Liberty University and has a passion for Biblical and Theological studies.” Lev’s LinkedIn page indicates he is the vice president at Bure Family Wines, and as his mom noted, the page lists a bachelor’s in Biblical and Theological Studies with a grade point average of 4.0 from Liberty University.

The Proud Mother Could Not Stop Gushing

Candace added hashtags in her Instagram caption admitting she was a “proud mama” and was doing a “mom brag.” She noted, “We can’t wait to see where God leads him next,” and explained her son’s name means “heart in Hebrew.” The former Hallmark star told her followers the name “positively encompasses everything about his character, outlook on life, nature towards others and relationship with God.”

Some of Candace’s GAC Family and Hallmark colleagues commented on her post. Jen Lilley’s comment included a string of heart emojis and the hashtag “mom goals,” and Danica McKellar added, “Amazing!!” and several clapping hands emoji. Candace explained in one response to a follower question that Lev “finished classes early- worked through the summers and his final class was completed last week!” Many of Candace’s fans were quite impressed and gushed over Lev as well.

“It’s tough to raise kingdom kids, and I can’t imagine how much more difficult in Hollywood and your industry. So proud of you for standing firm!” noted one fan.

“Congratulations! It’s a blessing to be called by God to do his work. It’s not easy but it’s rewarding! Beautiful Mom and very nice looking Son! God bless!” someone else shared.

“Not even my son, but so proud! Amazing to see when young people follow Jesus in a world like today. God is good,” another fan added.