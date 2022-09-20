Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Loss of ‘Joyful & Fun’ Beloved Family Member

GAC Media and Hallmark entertainer Candace Cameron Bure shared a touching post on her Instagram page on Sunday, September 18, that sparked an outpouring of support. The photo Bure uploaded included her two sons, along with her husband, and they had gathered to celebrate something important.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Family Gathered to Honor Bure’s Grandmother

The Instagram post caption shared by Bure explained the family was “honoring and celebrating the life of my grandma Jeanne.” She noted it had been “a beautiful family day,” and they celebrated because her grandmother was “finally with Pop Pop, her husband of 68 years and together they’re worshipping God in heaven.” Bure noted her grandparents had “Five children, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.”

Bure’s grandmother, Jeanne Bausmith, lived until she was 98 years old. “She was joyful and fun until the end!” the GAC Family star noted, adding, “What a legacy she’s left.” Bure’s mom shared a post about the gathering on her Instagram page too. The first photo of Barbara Cameron’s social media post showed the headstone for her mother and father. It seemed this was the first time the couple’s loved ones had gathered to see the headstone and celebrate the two being reunited.

“Today was the day that we laid our mother and father to their resting place Conejo Mountain in Funeral Home,” Barbara Cameron wrote. She explained they “celebrated mom’s life with an original song sung by our Kenzie Mae,” while sharing “beautiful memories of the nurturing, loving, kind, adventurous, funny, strong, feisty woman that she was.” The headstone noted the family patriarch, Frank Bausmith, died in November 2013, while Jeanne died in November 2021. Now, the family had “joined their ashes together and together they will be forever and ever.”

Bure Received a Significant Amount of Support

Bure had shared photos of her grandmother on social media here and there. The last Instagram post featuring Jeanne came on October 9, 2021, which was just a few weeks prior to her death. Bure posed with her grandmother and her daughter, and explained, “She’s 98 years old and is as sassy as ever. We know where we got it from.”

Bure’s post celebrating her grandmother on Sunday was flooded with support. Her colleagues Andrea Barber, Jill Wagner, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley all posted sweet comments, as did many of Bure’s fans. A comment from the Instagram page for GAC TV read, “A life well lived. Prayers for grandma Jeanne and your family as you mourn her loss.”

“I am sorry for your loss but so happy that you had her in your life. I hope you can see her in heaven some day!” wrote a fan.

“Such a beautiful testament to your Grandma’s legacy!” added another.

“Thanking God for her and Pop Pop’s life and that they are together again. I so wish I could have been there today!” shared one of Bure’s nieces, Olivia Cameron. She also commented on her grandmother’s Instagram post with similar sentiments about her great-grandmother and wishing she had been able to join the family in the celebration.