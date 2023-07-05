Real-Life Hallmark Couples Bond in New York

Two real-life Hallmark couples and one adorable dog have been spending lots of quality time together before filming begins on the next season of their hit series, “When Calls The Heart.”

Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, along with their rescue pup Willoughby, posted social media photos and videos of their time spent with dear friends Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry, all of whom star on “WCTH,” which debuts its 10th season on July 30, 2023, and will begin filming for season 11 later this month.

The couples, who have traveled together before, documented their visit to the interactive “FRIENDS Experience” exhibit, currently in New York and dedicated to the classic TV series, and also captured how Willoughby adorably fit into the mix. Here’s what you need to know:

Real-Life Hallmark Friends Visit ‘Friends’ Exhibit

On July 2, Krakow posted an Instagram video of the two couples — and Willoughby, a tiny rescue dog she adopted with Rosenbaum in January — exploring the traveling exhibit that allows visitors to step inside the set of “Friends,” the iconic TV show that aired from 1994 to 2004.

Set to the “I’ll Be There For You” theme song, Krakow’s video including herself pretending to sing outside the Central Perk coffee shop and footage of Wallace and McGarry, who got engaged in December 2022, trying out the La-Z-Boy recliners that characters Joey and Chandler bought in season 2. She also showed Wallace walking through the set’s turquoise kitchen and crashing on the series’ famous orange couch.

To caption the post, Krakow wrote, “We’ll be there for you!”

McGarry commented, “Now let’s look for a Seinfeld one!”

On July 2, Krakow also posted photos of the foursome — with Rosenbaum holding Willoughby — pretending to move a couch up the set’s pretend stairway and wrote, “PIVOT!” The photos were a nod to a classic “Friends” scene in which the show’s characters Rachel, Ross and Chandler tried to do the same, with Ross continually yelling, “Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!” and Chandler eventually shouting, “Shut up! Shut up! Shut up!”

Fans loved seeing the real-life friends have fun together in the “Friends” exhibit.

One wrote, “You are bringing my two love languages together: FRIENDS & Hallmark! 💜💛”

Another commented, “Cloud I BE any more in love with this post?!? 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Still hanging out together after the exhibit visit, Rosenbaum posted six photos on July 3 of Willoughby and McGarry bonding on a couch and wrote, “Willoughby and @kevin_mcgarry_w 👉a love story in 6 slides”

The two couples have a unique bond, having worked together on “WCTH” for years. They periodically post photos of their time together. On May 8, Krakow posted a photo of the foursome in front of a wall of hearts, all making the heart symbol with their hands.

In June 2022, she posted a photo of them all on a boat, vacationing together in Italy. Nearly a year later, Rosenbaum posted more photos from their trip, recalling when they all learned how to make limoncello.

“One year ago @kevin_mcgarry_w @imkaylawallace @erinkrakow and I learned to make Limoncello together in Amalfi. I’m reliving/missing that trip with a fresh batch I just made with homegrown lemons (last pic)! La dolce vita!🍋”

Krakow and Rosenbaum were also present when McGarry proposed to Wallace in New York City late last year.

On an Instagram video of the special moment, Krakow commented, “Our forever friends found their forever ❤️❤️! So happy for you both! Still haven’t recovered from this beautiful moment! 🥂🥂”

Erin Krakow Promises ‘Real Drama’ in Season 10 of ‘When Calls the Heart’

According to Hollywood North Buzz, the cast of “When Calls the Heart” is due on set in Langley, British Columbia, on July 17 to start filming season 11 of the show. In a surprise move, Hallmark renewed the show for an eleventh season before season 10 had even aired; that season will premiere on July 30 and will include the 100th episode of the series.

Krakow told TV Insider the milestone is “just a huge event” in the series’ fictional town of Hope Valley.

“It is a celebration of our community, and we get to see everyone enjoying a special new feature in Hope Valley,” she hinted. “I will say maybe that’s when we can expect to see some family. And yeah, it won’t feel like a departure from our story and it won’t feel like a departure from the way we typically tell stories. We didn’t want to divert at all from the stories that we were telling this season. So it will very much feel like a cohesive part of the rest of this season.”

“We have no shortage of interesting storylines in season 10,” she continued, “which is a real testament to our writers, I’d say, because we’ve told a lot of stories over the years, but there’s still so much left to tell and they’ve done an incredible job crafting Season 10.”

In addition to romance and new friendships, Krakow told the outlet “there’s ‘real’ drama” in addition to adventure, music and “sweet, funny moments with the kids.”

In April, Krakow told Just Jared that even after so many seasons, she never tires of playing her lead character, Elizabeth.

“People have asked me over the years, ‘Do you ever get bored playing the same character on a show that has been around for this many seasons?’ And the answer is really no. I mean, one because I just have a great time with our cast and crew. But, two, because Hallmark and our writers and showrunners over the years have given me a great gift in that Elizabeth has never become stagnant. It isn’t repetitive. It’s a real honest depiction of a woman going through these various chapters in her life.”

Hallmark has recently released several new trailers for the new season, which premieres on July 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.