Hallmark Channel Stars Plead for Peace & Compassion Amid Israel-Hamas War

Hallmark movies are known for giving viewers an escape from the real world, set in idyllic small towns with comforting messages and sweet love stories. But sometimes, real world events become too disturbing for even Hallmark’s stars and viewers to ignore, as has been the case since the terrorist group Hamas first invaded Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israel has retaliated since the surprise attack, which USA Today called a “stunning, brutal killing rampage” in which the Palestinian militant group shot killed over one thousand Israelis including children, babies and entire families. The death toll in Israel and Gaza has surpassed 4,000, including 30 American citizens, the paper reported.

Over 700 Hollywood stars and entertainment executives have signed an open letter to “condemn Hamas and demand the safe return of hostages being held in Gaza,” according to Variety. But given the complex history between Israel and Palestine, some celebrities have faced backlash for specifically supporting Israel, per Insider.

Among the Hallmark stars who’ve chosen to speak out, most have issued pleas for compassion, words of comfort and prayers for peace. But a few have waded deeper, sharing where they stand and what they think should happen next.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nikki DeLoach, Lacey Chabert Among Hallmark Stars Addressing Israel-Hamas War

Since the initial attack, some of Hallmark’s biggest stars have taken to social media to share their reflections on the crisis. On October 15, Tamera Mowry-Housley posted a text image combining two Bible verses — John 14:27 and Philippians 4:6.

In black text on a white background, it said, “Peace I leave you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”

In the caption, she wrote, “My heart breaks for what is happening in the Middle East. Praying for the innocent. 🙏🏽💔”

Most stars have issued statements via their Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours.

For instance, on October 9, Lacey Chabert wrote in her Stories, “My heart is so heavy for ALL of the innocent people who find themselves in the middle of this terror. I don’t have the words but I’m just heart broken. I will continue to pray for their safety.”

That same day, Holly Robinson Peete wrote in her Instagram Stories, “Mortified by what is happening in Israel and Gaza. 💔💔 It’s surreal the disregard for humanity and the suffering. I have always prayed for peace in this region ever since I visited in 2012…”

On October 10, Nikki DeLoach shared a link in her Instagram Stories to the nonprofit Together Rising, which provides funding for humanitarian relief efforts. She wrote, “If you’re like me, beyond gutted and heartbroken and feeling helpless in how to aid, this is an organization I trust. And pray. Please please pray. 🙏🏽”

In his Instagram Stories on October 12, Andrew Walker shared a post from spiritual teacher Jay Betty that said, “Promise me not to hide yourself when you’re in pain, it’s unfair that we laughed together but we cried alone.”

Beneath the post, Walker wrote, “It’s a tough time for everyone right now…you’re not alone.”

On that same day, “Dance Moms” star Chelsea Hobbs posted a photo in her Stories of a walking path in the forest and wrote, “I’ve been quiet on here because I don’t really have the words. My heart is broken for the lives that have been and are still being lost.”

Autumn Reeser shared a reflection in her Stories on October 13, typing her message in white text on a black background.

She wrote, “To end the wars without, we must work to end the wars within our own hearts and minds. Face your own darkness. Face your own hate. Face your own fear. And in this way, the world will begin to heal.”

“We are all one family,” she continued. “We WILL remember. This is what we came here for.”

Some Hallmark Stars Have Weighed In on Middle East Crisis With Lengthier Statements & Opinion

As the crisis in Israel and Gaza has escalated, some Hallmark actors have issued lengthier and more pointed statements, including pleas to consider the suffering of Palestinians.

Katie Cassidy, star of July’s “A Royal Christmas Crush,” has shared multiple Instagram posts about the conflict, including the words of designer Nora Nicki on October 16, asking for compassion for Israeli and Palestinian children.

Cassidy captioned the post, “I will continue to stand with all INNOCENT HUMAN BEINGS. Keep praying for peace, innocent lives and children ☮️”

On October 13, Evan Williams, who plays Elliott Augustine on the Hallmark series “The Way Home,” shared a clip of comedian and activist Jon Stewart, who is Jewish, talking about his compassion for the people of Palestine. Williams also wrote an eight paragraph statement on why he, too, wants to see resolution for all and not just one side.

He wrote, in part, “How do I say this without people twisting my words into an ‘endorsement of terrorism?’ It’s not. I would never celebrate violence. My views are based in empathy for all human beings. All. I don’t stand with a country or an organization, they are made of people. Real people. Arabs. Jews. Humans. I stand with humans against the inhumanity of their lives being traded for power.”

On October 11, in a follow-up to her earlier post, DeLoach shared an Israeli news interview in her Instagram Stories featuring a mother who said her family, including two children, had been kidnapped by Hamas.

“It is critical that we not confuse Hamas with innocent Palestinians,” DeLoach wrote. “And also, it is critical that we fully acknowledge Hamas for who they are … a terrorist organization who have committed vile and horrific acts of violence. Last Saturday, Hamas planned and executed a massacre. It was the greatest loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust.”

“I know that the conflict between Israel and Palestine is incredible complicated,” she continued. “However, what is not complicated is the fact that Hamas are terrorists and terrorism anywhere should be denounced and dealt with. Any comments, posts or proclamations suggesting anything less mirror a complete lack of humanity and compassion.”

DeLoach then wrote, “Continued prayers for all of the innocent people of Israel and Palestine and for the safe return of hostages to their loved ones. What feels like the unimaginable is their reality.”

Ronnie Rowe Jr., whose next Hallmark movie is December’s “Christmas With a Kiss,” shared his perspective in an October 9 Instagram Story, urging world leaders to work on a peaceful resolution.

“Many of us experience and can empathize with INNOCENT lives being lost, and that is not right,” he wrote in white text on a black background. “Perhaps it’s time we refrain from retaliation and focus on cooperation. Continued blood shed and lost lives answer NOTHING.”

“I pray that God opens our eyes to the truth,” he continued, “and that is to honor all lives, no matter the: color, gender, culture or religion, and fill hurting hearts with love, compassion and empathy. I ask this in the mighty name of Jesus. AMEN”

Jake Foy of the Hallmark series “Ride” also weighed in on October 10, posting a video in his Instagram Stories of Iranians in France showing their support for innocent Israelis.

“There is hope for unity beyond our war-mongering, fear-mongering ‘leaders’ and international industrial war complex,” Foy wrote. “For those with innocent, peace-loving family or friends in Israel, Gaza and beyond — I pray we can imagine a future where our shared humanity defines love and respect for one another despite longstanding cultural differences.”