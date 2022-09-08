Major Hallmark Star Joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’: ‘I’m Pretty Terrified’

A major Hallmark and Great American Family star is joining the cast of the newest season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The official cast announcement for September 8 revealed that Trevor Donovan will be in the new season. He’s being open with his fans about how nervous he is about the whole thing.

Trevor Donovan Said He’s ‘Terrified’ About Joining the New Season

Trevor Donovan, a Great American Family star with numerous movies on Hallmark too, was announced as being part of the Season 31 cast roster, TV Line reported. Trevor Donovan will be competing alongside Emma Slater, EOnline reported.

In a tweet, Donovan revealed that he was doing this for Team Upstanders and is “terrified” but facing his fears.

Nervous, scared, and excited. 😬 🤗 Doing this for you #TeamUpstanders. How can I ask you kids to be brave and face your fears if I don't face my own… and I'm pretty terrified. 😨Here's to facing fears 🍻👏 #DWTS31 https://t.co/W7Az9KzRUA — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) September 8, 2022

He wrote, “Nervous, scared, and excited. 😬 🤗 Doing this for you #TeamUpstanders. How can I ask you kids to be brave and face your fears if I don’t face my own… and I’m pretty terrified. 😨Here’s to facing fears 🍻👏 #DWTS31”

Team Upstanders is an anti-bullying program that Donovan is leading. You can read more about it in Heavy’s story here. The program involves starting a Team Upstanders group at the school that’s run by 12 students, who also run a related TikTok account that helps investigate and provide social consequences for bullying. The program also involves getting involved with the community outside the school, such as helping at nursing homes or homeless shelters.

Donovan’s many movies for Hallmark include “Nantucket Noel,” “SnowComing,” “Marry Me at Christmas,” “Love Fall & Order,” “Nostalgic Christmas,” “USS Christmas,” “Love on a Limb,” “Two for the Win,” and more. He’s had a contract with GAC Family most recently, and starred in the network’s movie “Jingle Bell Princess” in 2021.

Donovan’s other credits include the “Reagan” movie which is in post-production, “Wolf Hound,” “Aloha with Love,” “The Engagement Plot,” “The Baxters,” “Melissa & Joey,” and of course his iconic role as Teddy Montgomery on “90210.” He was recently working on a new movie about a TikTok star, and he went viral on social media when it was announced that Ryan Gosling was chosen to play Ken in the new “Barbie” movie. Donovan had once been a lead contender for the role in an earlier iteration of the movie, and many fans wished he was still going to portray Ken.

Donovan has also expressed interest in a role on either “When Calls the Heart” or “When Hope Calls.”

The new season debuts on Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. Eastern. However, this year it will only be airing on the streaming service Disney+.

Jordin Sparks Will Also Star

Jordin Sparks is also starring in the new season. The “American Idol” winner starred opposite Michael Xavier in the Hallmark movie “A Christmas Treasure.” Sparks’ original Christmas song, “Oh, It’s Christmas,” was featured in the movie, and she also executive produced the film.

Other cast members on “Dancing with the Stars” this season include Selma Blair, Daniel Durant, Cheryl Ladd, Jason Lewis, Wayne Brady, Jessie James Decker, Joseph Baena, Charli D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Teresa Giudice, Vinny Guadagnino, Shangela, Gabby Windey, and Sam Champion, TV Line reported.

