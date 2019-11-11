Hallmark’s ‘The Mistletoe Secret’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with The Mistletoe Secret, starring Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, and Patrick Duffy. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed (hint: not in Utah), and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

The Mistletoe Secret premieres Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on November 12 at 10:03 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., Nov. 21 at 10:03 p.m., Nov. 23 at 4 p.m., Nov. 29 at 12 p.m., Dec. 8 at 6 a.m., Dec. 13 at 12 p.m., Dec. 22 at 10:03 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When Aria Eubank convinces a famous travel writer to do a feature story on her beloved hometown, Midway, Utah, it looks like the town’s tourism drop is about to be reversed. However, when the travel guru and his ghostwriter both show up, Aria finds her heart torn between the charismatic but pompous Sterling Masters and Alex Bartlett, the real talent behind ‘Masters of Travel,’ and the man who has genuinely fallen for her.”

The Mistletoe Secret Was Filmed in Aldergrove, Canada in the Summer

The Mistletoe Secret was filmed in Aldergrove, Canada in August, despite the setting take place in Utah over Christmas.

The Aldergrove Star shared that the movie transformed stores on Fraser Highway. Because of the time of year, they needed white cotton batting for snow and had to use mounds of real ice to re-create the look of a cold winter’s day.

IDA Pharmacy was one of the locations decorated for the movie.

The Mistletoe Diner is actually Bob’s Bar ‘n’ Grill, where the “meet-cute” happens.

Meet The Cast for ‘The Mistletoe Secret’

Kellie Pickler stars as Aria Eubank. She’s well known among Hallmark fans for her role in the Graceland movies. She’s a former American Idol contestant and an Emmy-nominated daytime host. She also won the Mirror Ball trophy on Dancing with the Stars in 2013. She’s released four albums, one of which was named Best Country Album of 2011 by Rolling Stone. Her hits include “Red High Heels,” “I Wonder,” “Best Days of Your Life,” “Don’t You Know You’re Beautiful,” and more. Her CMT docu-comedy series, I Love Kellie Pickler, co-starred her husband, Kyle Jacobs, and debuted in November 2015.

Tyler Hynes stars as Alex Bartlett. He’s a familiar actor for Hallmark fans, having starred in Falling for You last October, Flip that Romance in March, and It’s Christmas Eve last year. He was born in Toronto and his many acting credits include Amazon, Tagged: The Jonathan Wamback Story, The Last Sign, Camille, The Firm, Betty and Coretta, It’s Christmas Eve, UnREAL, Peace, Saving Hope, Transporter: The Series, and 19-2. He’s also a talented musician and enjoys directing, writing, and starring in indie projects. He recently starred in Falling for You in 2018.

Patrick Duffy stars as Mack. In 2017 he starred in Hallmark’s The Christmas Cure. He has a long range of credits to his name. He’s starred in Man from Atlantis, Dallas, Step by Step, and many other shows. His series Man from Atlantis was the first American TV series to be aired in China. He also starred in The Bold and the Beautiful. In his spare time, he writes a sci-fi series called “Man From Atlantis.” Additional credits include The American Housewife, Station 19, Welcome to Sweden, Dallas (Bob Ewing) and more.

Beverley Elliott stars as Catherine. She’s in Hallmark’s Picture Perfect Mysteries. Her many other credits include Puppet Killer, Eat Drink and Be Married, Ash, Christmas Joy, Trial & Error, Once Upon a Time (Granny Lucas), All Things Valentine, Along Came a Nanny, Cedar Cove, 2012, V, Harper’s Island (Maggie), Godiva’s, Kingdom Hospital (Nurse Brick Bannerman), Mysterious Ways (Nurse Miller), Hope Island (Bonita), Bordertown (Sally Duffield), and much more.

Christopher Russell stars as Sterling Masters. He starred in Hallmark’s Love Unleashed in July. He was recently the lead on Passionflix’s Mr. 365, a Christmas movie on the new streaming channel started by Elon Musk’s sister. You can read about the movie in Heavy’s story here.

Russell’s other credits include Forever Christmas, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, UnREAL (Jack), Private Eyes, My Perfect Romance, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Panto Trost), Star Trek Discovery (Milton Richter), A Dream of Christmas, A Puppy for Christmas, Good Witch, Newlywed and Dead, Reign, Lost Girl, iZombie, Flashpoint (Barry), and much more.

Adrian Neblett stars as Craig. His many credits include The Good Doctor, The Flash, Just Add Romance, Snowpiercer (TV series as Barkeep Winston), Wedding March 2, Motive, Murder She Baked, Here We Go, Supernatural, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Kazumi Evans (Leslie)

Mark Dozlaw (Waiter)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

