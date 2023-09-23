Hallmark’s Peter Mooney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Peter Mooney is a Canadian actor and screenwriter born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on August 19, 1983. A 2004 graduate of the prestigious National Theatre School in Montreal, according to IMDb, Mooney has tackled a wide range of roles, including recently joining the Hallmark family — following in the footsteps of his wife Sarah Power, who is already a well-known Hallmark star. Mooney will star in his second Hallmark Channel movie when “Retreat To You” premieres on September 23, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Peter Mooney Knew at Age 5 That He Wanted to Explore Acting

Mooney knew he wanted to be an actor from the time he was little, he told the Honest Reviews Corner blog in 2012.

“I’m not sure why, but it was the only thing I ever wanted to do from when I was five,” Mooney said, adding that he started taking classes and performing in shows at a local children’s theater before moving on to the National Theatre School after high school.

In 2021, he told the blog “TV, Eh?” that he credits his mom for helping him explore his passion for acting, including helping him land a small part in the 2007 HBO movie “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.”

Mooney said, “She was the one to get me in my first film when I was five, as an extra playing dead from smallpox in the film ‘Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,’ and many more. She was the thrusters to my rocket. She would do anything for her kids, and I have to give my all for her putting me in this industry.”

2. Peter Mooney Has Starred in Multiple TV Series, Movies & Theater Productions During His Successful Acting Career

Mooney’s acting career took off relatively quickly after studying at the National Theatre School. After a couple of years of taking on bit parts following college, he was featured in the Canadian miniseries “Category 7: The End of the World” in 2005 and the next year, he landed a recurring role on the Canadian teen drama “Falcon Beach,” according to TV Insider.

Other projects he landed included a Lifetime movie called “Absolution” in 2006, the thriller “Summer’s Moon” in 2009, and the TV movies “Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars” for Disney and “12 Men of Christmas” on Lifetime, per IMDb. In 2010, he appeared throughout the Starz series “Camelot” and by 2012 he was starring in the popular police series “Rookie Blue,” which aired on ABC for four seasons.

After “Rookie Blue” ended in 2015, Mooney jumped over to another series, the Canadian medical drama “Saving Hope,” for 13 episodes alongside cast members including Benjamin Ayres and Erica Durance, who have both become popular Hallmark stars since. From 2018 to 2021, Mooney starred in the CW series “Burden of Truth” and also managed to appear in multiple short films and the movie theater thriller “The Prodigy.”

In between it all, according to his profile with GGA Talent Agency, he’s also appeared in 18 Canadian theater productions.

By 2022, Mooney was ready for some lighter fare and took on his first Hallmark leading role in “Fly Away With Me” co-starring Natalie Hall that September. A year later, he stars opposite longtime Hallmark actress Emilie Ullerup in “Retreat to You.”

Next up, he’ll star in a new feature film called “Levels,” though a release date hasn’t been announced. In March, according to Deadline, Mooney began filming the sci-fi thriller in Canada, co-starring Cara Gee, Aaron Abrams and David Hewlett.

3. Longtime Hallmark Star Sarah Power Married Peter Mooney in 2017 & They Have One Daughter

Mooney and Power married on July 1, 2017, according to Wide Open Country. They welcomed a daughter in May 2019 and though Mooney rarely uses social media, Power announced their baby’s birth by posting a photo on Instagram of herself holding their newborn and she simply added a heart emoji as the caption.

Power is a fellow Canadian who’s had roles on series like “American Gothic” and “Schitt’s Creek.” Her first Hallmark role came in 2011, playing Abigail Pershing in “The Good Witch’s Family.” That movie inspired the hugely popular “Good Witch” series, in which she co-starred with Catherine Bell, James Denton and, coincidentally, one of Mooney’s best friends from college, Marc Bendavid until the series’ end in 2021.

Power told TV Fanatic in 2020 that Mooney regularly brought their daughter to the set to hang out with her and Bendavid.

She said, “My husband and baby would be in my trailer and Mark would just come to hang out. It’s nice. It really added to the family feel of our set.”

But lots of schedule juggling goes into maintaining their careers and acting. She said that at one point, when Mooney was on a film shoot for two months, her mom came to the “Good Witch” set to be with their little girl.

4. Actors Peter Mooney & Sarah Power Bought & Renovated a Home During the Pandemic

According to a Hallmark release, Mooney and his family split their time between Los Angeles and Ontario’s Prince Edward County. But for a long time, especially before their little girl was born, they were living out of rentals due to their frequent need to be somewhere new for an acting gig. Power told The Globe and Mail in May that their little girl had lived in seven different Airbnb homes by the time she was two.

Then, when the pandemic hit and there were no theater productions or TV shoots, Mooney and Power decided to purchase a Victorian home in Prince Edward County that they fell in love with online, despite it needing some tender loving care.

The couple spent their downtime renovating the home, including a kitchen remodel, and Mooney told The Globe and Mail that every single room was changed in some way, even if that meant something as simple as a new coat of paint.

The couple put the home on the market in May 2023 for $1.642 million and it sold in August for $1.42 million, according to Zolo.

5. Peter Mooney Admits He’s a Pumpkin Spice Latte Fan

As Starbucks celebrates the 20 year anniversary of its much-debated Pumpkin Spice Latte, which has divided coffee lovers into two camps — those who love the autumnal treat and those who are squarely against it — Mooney is not afraid to admit that he’s a fan, and has ordered them for years.

In fact, he has a funny story about how a Pumpkin Spice Latte helped him fix a fashion faux pas, which he shared with Natalie Hall, his “Fly Away With Me” co-star, during a Hallmark video chat in September 2022.

“Embarrassingly late in my life, like up until way too recent for this to be okay, I would wear a chain wallet,” Mooney admitted, laughing with Hall. “Well into my 20s! And the last day I wore it was, like, one of those first cool days of fall, and I got a pumpkin spice latte, and I’m sitting in a bench in a park.”

Mooney continued, still chuckling, “I knocked the latte over and I stood up so quickly that my chain wallet jammed in the bench and I couldn’t get it out, and I had to just leave it there. And it was for the best, it was a good time to say goodbye to the chain wallet. But it was all thanks to a pumpkin spice latte.”

Mooney said he even brought his coffee cup back to the coffee shop, told them he spilled it and they gave him a new one.

But lattes are not his only love when it comes to beverages. In 2021, he told “TV, Eh?” that in Prince Edward County, where he and Power were renovating their Victorian home at the time, he was craving a new beer he’d discovered. He said a brewery called Slake “just a few fields away” had created “a killer IPA called Slow Slow, but it sold out almost immediately.”