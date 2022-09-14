Rumors Swirl About Possible Andrew Walker-Tyler Hynes Christmas Movie

Hallmark fans are hoping that rumors swirling about a possible Christmas movie starring Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker might be true. Neither the Hallmark Channel nor the stars have said anything about the rumor, though.

Rumors Say Paul Campbell Might Be in the Movie, Too, But No Details Are Confirmed

The Twitter account Hallmark Enthusiast was one of the first to share the rumor about a Tyler Hynes-Andrew Walker. The movie is said to be called “Three Wise Men and a Baby.”

I have the BIGGEST news ever!! Hallmarks Three Wise Men And A Baby started filming today & TYLER HYNES & ANDREW WALKER are starring in the movie & I'm pretty positive PAUL CAMPBELL is the 3rd wise man!!! There are plenty of clues & confirmation that this is really happening!!🎄🌟 pic.twitter.com/P4NllHfOBE — Hallmark Enthusiast🎄🍁🍂🍃🎃 (@PinkSunsetxo) September 12, 2022

They wrote: “I have the BIGGEST news ever!! Hallmarks Three Wise Men And A Baby started filming today & TYLER HYNES & ANDREW WALKER are starring in the movie & I’m pretty positive PAUL CAMPBELL is the 3rd wise man!!! There are plenty of clues & confirmation that this is really happening!!🎄🌟”

However, they didn’t cite any concrete evidence for the rumor.

Sleepy Kitty Paw, a Twitter account known for sharing accurate information about Hallmark movies before they are officially announced, did note that it’s confirmed that a movie called “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” directed by Terry Ingram, is being filmed in British Columbia, Canada.

In addition to A CHRISTMAS SPARK and LONG LOST CHRISTMAS, three more holiday titles—Paul Ziller's INVENTING THE CHRISTMAS PRINCE, Jon Rosenbaum's CHRISTMAS CLASS REUNION and Terry Ingram's THREE WISE MEN AND A BABY—all set to get underway in British Columbia in just next 2 weeks. — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 28, 2022

The account later shared the rumor that Paul Campbell may be part of the movie, but noted it is just a rumor at this point.

THREE WISE MEN & A BABY starts filming today in B.C. and while I don't actually *know* that Paul Campbell was giving us a hint when he shared this Christmas Con pic with Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes, I sure *hope* he was. 📸 https://t.co/Av3NRMBPaG pic.twitter.com/6jOrlvndK8 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 12, 2022

Hallmark Enthusiast’s Twitter account replied, writing: “Tyler and Andrew are for sure starring in Three Wise Men And A Baby, not 100% on Paul but pretty sure he is but I know Tyler and Andrew are starring it for sure, from clues and confirmation I got from someone I know & I just posted that they’re starring in it a little bit ago.”

Tyler and Andrew are for sure starring in Three Wise Men And A Baby, not 100% on Paul but pretty sure he is but I know Tyler and Andrew are starring it for sure, from clues and confirmation I got from someone I know & I just posted that they're starring in it a little bit ago — Hallmark Enthusiast🎄🍁🍂🍃🎃 (@PinkSunsetxo) September 12, 2022

Ingram directed the trio of “The Wedding Veil” movies, along with 14 episodes of “Chesapeake Shores.”

So at this point, the only concrete information known is that Ingram is directing a movie currently called “Three Wise Men & a Baby.” However, details about who is starring or what the movie’s about are not yet confirmed.

Walker, Campbell, & Hynes All Had Cameos in Christmas Movies Last Season

Walker, Campbell, and Hynes all had celebrated cameos in different Christmas movies last season.

Hynes appeared in Walker’s movie, “My Christmas Family Tree.” Hynes played the role of an employee at a coffee shop during the first part of the movie. He was clean-shaven, which is a look that Hallmark fans weren’t used to since he had facial hair in his last movie, “Roadhouse Romance,” and “It Was Always You” with Erin Krakow. You can see photos of his cameo in Heavy’s story here.

After Hynes had a surprise cameo in Walker’s movie, the two continued the tradition. Walker then had a cameo in Hynes’ Christmas movie, “An Unexpected Christmas.”

The cameo scene showed Walker running into Hynes at a bar that was decked out for Christmas, while Hynes’ character was meeting up with co-star Bethany Joy Lenz. You can watch the cameo scene in Heavy’s story here.

Campbell appeared in “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” in a short cameo last season, and Alison Sweeney appeared in “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas.”

There was a fifth cameo suggested that Hallmark didn’t approve, which you can read about in Heavy’s story here.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup