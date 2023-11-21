Inside Hallmark’s Star-Studded Party Celebrating 2023 Christmas Movies: PHOTOS

With the SAG-AFTRA strike over and Hallmark‘s highly-anticipated lineup of 42 original Christmas movies already underway, the network celebrated with a glamorous Hollywood holiday party on November 15, 2023.

Hallmark’s biggest stars, from Andrew Walker to Lacey Chabert, got glammed up to walk the red-and-white striped “candy cane carpet,” catch up with one another and talk to the media at The Grove in Los Angeles. Hallmark served guests sweet treats and special drinks like mulled red wine, “dirty” egg nog with bourbon and nutmeg, and Bye Bye Red Nose — a combination of hot chocolate, whiskey and cinnamon cream.

“Hallmark, you know how to make every moment so special,” actress Nikki DeLoach wrote in an Instagram post after the party. “And no one does Christmas like you. What a thrill it was to be able to gather together and kick off the holiday season.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Stars Go Glam for Hallmark’s Hollywood Holiday Party

Stars of Hallmark’s 2023 Christmas movies hit the “candy cane carpet” dressed to the nines, just days after some of them partied together in Nashville at the Dance Party to End ALZ.

Cindy Busby, who paid homage to Britney Spears at that fundraiser, showed up for the Hallmark holiday shindig in a shimmering silver pencil skirt and black top with feathered short sleeves, and hair and makeup done by Diana Campos, she shared on Instagram. Busby, who stars in the new holiday movie “Everything Christmas,” wrote that it was a “magical night.”

Other actresses who dazzled on the striped carpet included:

Jessy Schram, who appeared in October’s “Mystic Christmas,” wearing an emerald-colored dress and ruby heels.

“A Not So Royal Christmas” star Brooke D’Orsay in a sleeveless white jumper with a red ribbon belt buckle and matching pumps.

Actress and director Crystal Lowe in a plum-colored, sleeveless gown and strappy silver heels.

Melissa Peterman, who returns to Hallmark for “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up,” in a black sequined mini-dress and jacket with matching ankle boots.

Actress and director Ashley Williams in a sheer black top and golden floor-length, pleated skirt.

Lacey Chabert, who stars in two movies this season, wore a sleeveless velvet dress in a deep teal with gold, heeled ankle-strap sandals.

Ali Liebert, who stars in “Friends & Family Christmas” premiering on December 17, wore a green and red floral party dress, paired with a silver clutch.

Erin Cahill, who will appear in “Christmas on Cherry Lane” when it premieres on December 9, wore a multi-colored sequined gown from Dress the Population, per her Instagram Stories, and earrings from Emily and Lucy Jewelry.

In an Instagram post about the party, Peterman wrote, “Thank you @hallmarkchannel for including me in the Countdown To Christmas party! I got to see old friends, make new ones and trade my sweatpants in for sequins!”

Peterman also posted a funny video of herself strutting in her party outfit through her living room, noting that despite her being in full glam, her husband and dog were paying little attention and that there was a “dirty sock on the ottoman.”

Attendees also included multiple “hunks of Hallmark,” who made their own fashion statements. Walker’s wife Cassandra Troy shared in her Instagram Stories that, thanks to stylist Melanie Bauer, he was wearing an olive Bonobos suit paired with coordinating boots from Thursday Boot Company.

Others who walked the candy cane carpet included:

Famed “Star Trek” actor Jonathan Frakes, who appears in this week’s “A Biltmore Christmas,” dressed in head-to-toe black including a

Lucas Bryant, who just appeared in “A World Record Christmas,” dressed in a grey sport coat over a grey crewneck shirt, accented by a maroon scarf around his neck.

Luke Macfarlane, who stars in this week’s “Catch Me If You Claus,” wore a lightweight, olive polo sweater with dark blue jeans and brown dress shoes.

John Brotherton of “Christmas on Cherry Lane,” premiering on December 9, dressed in a black turtleneck, black tapered dress pants and black square-toed boots.

Jonathan Bennett, who is also in “Christmas on Cherry Lane,” rocked a mauve suitcoat and vest with black pants and a pink handkerchief in his breast pocket.

Scott Wolf, who starred in this year’s “A Merry Scottish Christmas,” seemingly wore the same plum pea coat he wore in the movie, combined with a button-down shirt, navy pants and light brown dress shoes.

Hallmark Celebrities Joyfully Reunited With Hugs at Holiday Event

The genuine friendships and mutual admiration among many of Hallmark’s biggest stars was on full display at the Countdown to Christmas event, with many stars hugging, laughing and taking selfies together.

When Bennett saw the photograph of Walker beaming at him as they connected, he shared it in his Instagram Stories and joked, “I always love running into my superfans at these events.”

Walker, meanwhile, shared photos from the event in a November 20 Instagram post and expressed how grateful he is to be part of the network.

“I am honored to work alongside so many incredible people at Hallmark,” he wrote. “From my fellow actors in front of the screen, to all the passionate and talented people behind the screen, collectively they make this network the absolute best.”

Walker continued, “We make heartfelt movies that spark joy, and it’s beyond special knowing that everyone involved truly embodies the content being created.”

Walker and several other stars thanked the current leadership team, including Hallmark CEO Mike Perry. Perry stepped in to help steer the ship after Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas announced in August that she was leaving the network after three years. Perry and Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming, both spoke at the event, celebrating the caliber of their talent and movies.

Hallmark Stars Sent Love & Support to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

In addition to celebrating the holidays, the Hallmark stars who attended the party wrote notes of encouragement to patients and staff at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). It’s an organization that’s particularly near and dear to DeLoach, whose youngest son has been treated there since birth for a heart defect. In fact, she serves as chair of the CHLA Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

In her Instagram post about the event, thanking Hallmark’s leadership team, DeLoach wrote, ‘I am moved to tears by your thoughtfulness and generosity towards @childrensla. Last year, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles saw almost a million children. And they turn no child away regardless of their financial circumstances and insurance.”

DeLoach continued, “To have two of the most important places in my life, @hallmarkchannel and @childrensla, join forces to continue to do God’s work in the world brings me more joy than you can possibly imagine. Thank you!!”