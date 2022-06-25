‘Renovation Island’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are back for eight new episodes of “Renovation Island.” The third season premieres on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The series originally followed the contractor and his wife as they renovated a beach resort in South Andros Island, Bahamas.

“The Baeumlers, who successfully reopened their Bahamas hotel as pandemic travel restrictions were lifted, will finally start the major renovation of their outdated family home in Florida,” according to HGTV’s announcement. The couple “will face the stressful challenges and chaos of a whole-home transformation, all while raising their kids and running their island resort.”

Originally airing on HGTV Canada, “Renovation Island” premiered in the U.S. in June 2020. The show has been a success, with HGTV reporting that season 2 garnered more than 17 million viewers. The couple has been married since 2004 and together they share four children: Quintyn, 17, Charlotte, 15, Lincoln,11, and Josephine, 9.

“‘Renovation Island’ is a consistent ratings winner with each of our key demos because it’s a secret fantasy come to life,” HGTV President Jane Latman previously said in a press release. “With this series, the Baeumlers share a blueprint for doing what you love, with the people you love, in a place you love — no matter what life throws your way. No wonder viewers can’t get enough.”

The premiere will showcase the family settling into their new home in Florida ahead of the renovation, according to the episode description. “The couple also will make a trip to the Bahamas to deal with multiple repairs at the hotel, including upgrades to the sign and boat dock.”

The series does not seem to be slowing down. In July 2021, Bryan tweeted, “We’re filming season 4 currently :)”

Bryan & Sarah Are Judging Season 2 of ‘Battle on the Beach’

Bryan and Sarah can currently be seen on season 2 of “Battle on the Beach,” which premiered in June 2022.

The HGTV competition series follows three teams of house flippers as they “renovate identical beachfront properties” to add the most property value, according to the show’s description. The teams battle it out in weekly challenges with the help of returning mentors Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak.

The Baeumlers are judges this season. According to HGTV, they “will use their expertise to determine which team adds the most value to each ultimate waterfront oasis.”

“The judges this year definitely understand what appeals to a renter when it comes to a space on the beach,” Pennington previously told Heavy of the couple. “And that’s what’s really so great, too, is I really think all of these spaces really took that beach lifestyle to a whole new level.”

The winning team will receive the $50,000 grand prize.

Bryan Partnered With Scott McGillivray on the Upcoming ‘Renovation Resort’

Bryan is partnering with “Vacation House Rules” star Scott McGillivray on the upcoming competition series, “Renovation Resort.”

McGillivray calls in Bryan to “help renovate the down in the dumps lakeside resort he recently purchased,” according to ETCanada. To get the job done, they will enlist four “expert contractors/design duos” who will each transform a waterfront cabin.

“Each of these super-skilled teams will design and renovate one of four waterfront cabins in just six weeks, attempting to transform them into gorgeous one-of-a-kind vacation rentals ready to receive flocks of guests,” per the series description. “Armed with good advice, and a few quick jokes, Scott and Bryan will oversee the full process, guiding these four teams through the renovation, setting up tricky challenges and, alongside their guest judges, critiquing the results with a critical eye. As the clock ticks down to the big launch for the high season, these teams will go all out to turn their cabin into a complete show-stopper. Only one cabin will be crowned the best and that team will go home with a game-changing reward.”

The seven-episode series is slated to premiere in Spring 2023 on HGTV Canada, the publication reports. It is currently unclear if and when the series will debut in the U.S.

