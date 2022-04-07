How Chip & Joanna Gaines Met

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines can thank a tire commercial for their nearly 20-year relationship, the couple revealed during an April 4, 2022, appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Joanna starred in a commercial seen by “every male in the Central Texas region,” according to Chip. He explained that there was something “insatiable” about seeing “tire technology coming out of those lips.”

The couple came face-to-face for the first time at her dad’s tire shop. “I was walking out as he was walking in the doors,” Joanna said. “And I just, kind of my personality, I just go straight out the door. And he’s like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, you’re the girl on the commercial.’ And right off the bat, I roll my eyes. I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s one of those guys.’”

But he won her over after joining her outside for her break. “So we chat for about an hour and he leaves and I think, ‘Oh, that was sweet guy. He was a great customer,’” she continued. “I actually went to his, I looked at the system and wanted to see how much that Chip Gaines has come to my dad’s tire shop. … He paid for all of his statements, his invoices.”

Fast forward, Chip and Joanna Gaines have five kids. After the success of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” they built a successful empire including the Magnolia Network, home decor lines and a shopping compound in their town of Waco, Texas.

But, their romance almost ended after only one date, thanks to a game Chip was playing.

Chip Talked Throughout Their First Date

The “Never Been Kissed” actress asked the renovation experts about their first date.

“There’s this little house that was like they did a buffet-style, home-style dinner on the weekend and you would go and it was this beautiful bed and breakfast but they would just serve dinner,” Joanna told Barrymore of their first date. “And we just, all I remember is Chip talking. I don’t think I said maybe two things because he was just talking and talking. And it wasn’t like gab, talk, talk, talk. It was just everything he was saying was so interesting to me.”

Chip Played Games After Their First Date

So Joanna was surprised when he did not call for three months. The “Who You Were Made to Be” author explained, “So then I don’t call him and then three months later, he calls me and he was like, ‘Okay, I’m done playing these games.’ I’m sitting here going, ‘What games?’”

As it turns out, Joanna was unknowingly in a game of chicken.

“I picked the wrong girl to play this game with, I will say that,” the “No Pain No Gaines” author admitted. “Long story short, you go on a date and then you play a little game with your friend. And so I was going to see how long it would take for her to call me back. But I ran into a brick wall in that regard. Months and months go by and my friend and I are like, ‘What is happening?’”

“That’s probably why I never had any boyfriends because I would never call. I mean, I was so traditional. Now it all makes sense,” Joanna quipped.

Once he finally called, the couple went on a date to a basketball game. A year later, they were engaged.

READ NEXT: HGTV Star Has Secret Wedding