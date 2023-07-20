HGTV Doubles Down on Host With 2 Series Renewals

HGTV is going all in on one of its hosts as the network confirmed in a July 20 Press Release that it would be renewing both of former “Flip or Flop” star Christina Hall’s shows “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country” for new seasons.

The network confirmed that “Christina on the Coast” was picked up for 12 new episodes, while the “Country” spin-off would be returning with six new episodes. Both series follow Hall, who splits her time between California (“the Coast”) and Tennessee (“the Country”), as she works on renovation projects in each state and spends time with her husband Josh Hall and her three children, Taylor (12) and Brayden (7), who she shares with ex-husband and former co-host Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson (3), who she shares with her other ex Ant Anstead.

“Christina has an exceptional ability to capture our audience with her zest for new experiences, relatable family life and inspiring design style,” HGTV’s Head of Content Loren Ruch said in the press release, “Her popular series have brought millions of fans alongside her journey, and we’ll keep rooting her on as the next chapter unfolds.”

Fans React to Christina Hall’s Renewal News

HGTV and Hall each shared the renewal news to their Instagram accounts on July 20, and fans were quick to weigh in with their reactions to the double renewals in the comment sections of the respective posts.

“Super excited to share- @hgtv has picked up new seasons of #ChristinaontheCoast and #ChristinaintheCountry!! Designing and flipping cross-country… gonna be another busy year 🎉💕!” Hall captioned her post.

“So much more fun to come. 🙌🏼” Hall’s husband Josh commented on the HGTV post.

“Good! Love both of your shows! 💙” one user wrote on Hall’s post.

“Looking cute. I love her designs.” another fan added on the HGTV post.

One user was excited by the renewal news but had one critique of Hall’s designs that they wanted to express, writing, “Let’s hope she can figure out what a work triangle is before she designs anymore kitchens. They need to be functional not just pretty.”

The “work triangle” is a design theory that states the three main work areas in a kitchen (the sink, the refrigerator, and the stove) should form a triangle, with the distance between each pair of appliances being between approximately four and nine feet. Nothing should block the legs of the triangle either, including any kitchen islands or tables. This allows for the most efficient flow of a kitchen while cooking.

One of Hall’s season one clients on “Christina in the Country” specifically requested a work triangle in the episode “Some Like It Hot”, and Hall obliged, saying, “I’m not a super good cook, but I don’t like wandering around the kitchen to find anything.” In the end, she pulled off the triangle by putting the sink in the kitchen island, directly across from the stove, and having the fridge up against the wall, only a few steps away from the first two apparatuses.

Christina Hall Lands on ‘Barbie’ Premiere Best Dressed List

Hall got to celebrate her 40th birthday in style and live a real-life Barbie fantasy when she attended the “Barbie” movie premiere on July 9.

Hall wore a pastel pink gown with a high slit on one side. The gown was decorated with a net of silver sequins, and the top of the gown had a blue and bink sparkling design reminiscent of a butterfly or the bow on gift, fitting giving the HGTV star was celebrating her birthday. Hall’s Barbie-inspired look landed her on People’s “Best Dressed” list from the premiere event, with many fans on social media dubbing her and Josh the “Real life Barbie and Ken”.

