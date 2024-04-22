HGTV Couple Transforms Their Home, Including New 8-Car Garage

Longtime HGTV star Egypt Sherrod spends her days finding and transforming homes for her clients, but she recently decided it was time to give her own Atlanta abode a facelift.

On April 18, 2024, Sherrod revealed on Instagram how the exterior of the home she shares with her husband and “Married to Real Estate” co-star Mike Jackson has dramatically changed recently — including a new building with four more garage stalls across from their existing four.

In her post, Sherrod joked, “I did it guys!! I went through the big change. Not menopause… 🤣🤣🤣 I did the big switch from changing my red brick to a limewash white. And even bigger, we built an additional four car garage, now 8.”

Sherrod and Jackson are the latest HGTV stars to showcase home renovations recently, including some who have featured their home makeovers on their shows.

Mike Jackson Jokes That Wife Egypt Sherrod’s Home Project Escalated Quickly

Sherrod and Jackson’s traditional brick home is frequently seen during their HGTV show, so many fans were instantly aware of what a major change the white lime wash made to the exterior. The company that handled the transformation, Reflections of Italy, posted a detailed look at the before and after.

After multiple people asked Sherrod why they lime washed the brick rather than painted it white, she responded, “it doesn’t allow the brick to breathe and will ultimately peel. A mineral based product is best.”

They were also wowed by the addition of four more garages in a new building facing the existing garages, with a covered walkway between them. The old garages received new “artisan” doors to match the new ones.

In her Instagram stories, Sherrod wrote, “Now I have to buy more cars!! Nahhh..just kidding”

Jackson made sure fans knew the whole project was not his idea, sharing a post of his own that included photos of him working on the project. He humorously broke down how it happened through his eyes:

“Let me briefly explain how things escalate in our household 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 My wife: Babe

Me: what’s up

My wife: What do you think about lime washing the house

Me: 😕 (not wanting anymore projects) Like what

My wife: Here’s some samples

Me: Ok, I’m cool with it.

Her: Great, so let’s lime wash the house and add another 4 car garage with storage just in case we need it for our parents and projects. We can also……

Me:🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️

Sherrod’s reveal post generated a huge amount of interest, with over 37,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments — mostly from people enamored with the end results.

One fan wrote, “It’s gorgeous but I’m laughing in my head hearing Mike say ‘of course you’re going to limewash it’. Love the upgrades😍”

Someone else joked, “Oh Great. @egyptsherrod just cost me MORE money again. Ain’t no way wifey’s gonna see this transformation and NOT want it! 😩😂 Dope build!”

Other HGTV Stars Have Showcased Their Own Home Renovations On Their TV Shows

Sherrod and Jackson aren’t the only HGTV stars who’ve recently taken time to renovate their own homes.

In the fall of 2023, Jenny and Dave Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” launched a renovation project at their family farmhouse in Bentonville, Arkansas.

In an October Instagram post, Jenny wrote, “We’ve lived at the farm for almost ten years and it’s finally time to tackle our main bathroom and closet AND shuffle kid rooms since they’ve outgrown their spaces once again.”

In March, Jenny shared in-depth before-and-after videos on Instagram of the remodels in their main suite and kids’ bedrooms. In addition to their home renovations, in the March 2024 finale of their show’s fifth season, they chronicled Dave and his team building a stable on their property to house daughter Sadie’s new horse.

Meanwhile, Erin and Ben Napier’s show, “Home Town,” featured the 2022 renovations they made to their “country house” located on the outskirts of their hometown — Laurel, Mississippi. Their projects included remodeling the kitchen, adding a laundry room, improving their primary suite, and updating their porch and landscaping.

Former “Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk has also been busy renovating a lake home for her family outside of Indianapolis. Her renovations are slated to appear in a two-part special on HGTV in the summer of 2024.