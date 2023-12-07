Jonathan Knight to Star in New HGTV Show

Between touring with New Kids on the Block, managing his New England farm, and filming his hit HGTV series, “Farmhouse Fixer,” Jonathan Knight thinks he has time for yet another major undertaking.

The network just announced that Knight will star in a new spinoff series in 2024 called “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp,” which is one of four new HGTV series coming next year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jonathan Knight is Building a Summer Lake Retreat for Guests

In a press release on December 4, 2023, HGTV announced it has greenlit four new series, including a four-episode spinoff show for Knight. In “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp,” he will get help from his family — including his brother and fellow NKOTB member Jordan Knight — to create a “stunning summer retreat for guests” by renovating buildings located on a “newly acquired property.”

On November 25, Knight shared an Instagram photo of himself relaxing by a fire and wrote, “Werkin and Drankin at the lake this weekend!”

He has shared other photos from his lake place in his Stories. On December 6, he shared a photo of Oliver, the dog he recently adopted with his husband Harley Rodriguez, sound asleep on the couch.

Knight wrote over the photo, “Can’t wait to share all we’ve been up to, as we ‘Revamp the Camp!’ Coming this spring to HGTV.”

HGTV’s press release said that Knight’s show is slated for a summer 2024 premiere. It’s not clear if Knight’s lake retreat will be open to the public or if guests will be limited to family and friends. It’s also not clear if Knight’s “Farmhouse Fixer” design partner Kristina Crestin will be involved in the spinoff.

HGTV Reveals 3 More New Series Coming in 2024

In addition to Knight’s new show, HGTV shared three more series in the works for 2024.

HGTV’s head of content, Loren Ruch, said in the network’s press announcement, “We’re constantly reimagining how we can present home content to audiences in different, exciting ways. It’s a demanding creative process, but when viewers respond so positively, it’s all worth it.”

“Battle on the Mountain”

Coming in early 2024, HGTV’s newest competition series — “Battle on the Mountain” — is set at 13,000 feet above sea level. Three teams coached by a trio of HGTV stars “will face-off to upgrade similar mountainside properties in hopes of clinching bragging rights and a $50,000 cash prize.”

The coaches are “Rico to the Rescue” star Rico Leon, “Battle of the Bling” co-host Kim Myles, and Kim Wolfe, star of “Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?”

“Divided By Design”

An eight-episode docu-series with the working title “Divided By Design” will follow interior designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, who are married, as they “run separate design firms and bid against each other for clients in the hyper-competitive Miami market,” per HGTV.

In the synopsis, the network said that “despite opposing design aesthetics, the couple thrives on the rivalry and finds inspiration by maxing out the beauty of their beloved hometown.”

The couple, who’ve starred in Netflix’s show “Designing Miami,” teased their HGTV project in a September Instagram post.

They wrote, “Cheers to one year of ‘Designing Miami’ on Netflix! Grateful for all the incredible opportunities that have unfolded, and even more excited about what we are working on right now.”

When someone asked if they were filming a second season for Netflix, Eilyn replied, “something is cooking’ and it smells real good 🔥😎”

“Lakefront Empire”

Another new HGTV show in 2024 will be “Lakefront Empire,” which follows a variety of real estate agents selling “a wide range of homes” in the Lake of the Ozarks near St. Louis, Missouri.

In each episode, per HGTV, “they will take potential homeowners on multiple house tours, impress buyers with affordable luxury homes and use their negotiation expertise to sell a piece of the American Dream to families looking to live in the ‘Hamptons of the Midwest.'”

HGTV said that series is slated for a spring 2024 launch.