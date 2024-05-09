Keith Bynum Puts Original Art Up For Sale

HGTV star Keith Bynum has always used art as a method of self-expression and to help clear his mind. Now, Bynum is offering fans a chance to take home some of his original works.

“Finally got a few original pieces online! It’s been a while since I’ve had time to paint but this spring collection is one of my favorites. Really love the light in these. #art Check out the website to grab one. Prints are coming soon if you aren’t in the market for an original!” Bynum wrote in a May 8 Instagram post.

Bynum’s post included photos of some of the landscape paintings listed for sale on his and Evan Thomas’s website for their business, Nine Design and Homes.

Fans React to Keith Bynum’s Artwork

Fans reacted positively to Bynum’s latest batch of paintings in his post’s comment section.

“Those are wonderful,love the light in the trees! 🙌,” one user wrote.

“So beautiful all of them!! 3 is my fav 😊 I love the earthy colors you used,” another user added.

“‘Forest Road midafternoon’ is now mine and I couldn’t be happier. Lil Mother’s Day gift to myself. 😍,” a third fan chimed in.

One fan even asked, “Can you do a custom piece from a picture?” to which Bynum responded, “sure!”

Bynum’s art isn’t the only work up for sale on the couple’s website, as Thomas is an experienced photographer with different nature photographs also up for sale. While many of Thomas’s photos are scenes from Beaver Island, a small island on Lake Michigan where the couple worked on a “special project” in 2023, he also had some shots of downtown Detroit, where they live and spend most of their time working on “Bargain Block”.

While the couple is in New Orleans for a few special episodes of “Bargain Block”, Thomas took time to take photos and shared some of his favorites in a May 8 Instagram story. “Got a chance to do some photography in NOLA,” Thomas wrote over a series of three street photographs taken in the city’s iconic French Quarter.

Not only is their artwork available to hang on a wall, but the couple also made some of their favorite works wearable, selling shirts and sweatshirts adorned with prints of their paintings and photos.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Finished Their First House in New Orleans

Bynum and Thomas’s New Orleans work is off to a great start, as Bynum shared a look at their first completed home renovation in The Big Easy.

“Our first house in New Orleans is complete and we are very happy to see how beautifully it turned out. This place had been abandoned since hurricane Ida and needed a lot of love. Most of the house was rebuilt because of severe foundation failure and water damage but we preserved the front façade to keep the charm which I love so much. We also found some friendly bees and rehomed them, that was very fun! And its FOR SALE!!” Bynum captioned a May 6 post filled with before, during, and after shots from their renovation work.

Bynum also clarified, after a fan commented, “Gorgeous. But why did you leave Detroit?”, that he and Thomas, “didn’t [leave,] we work in both cities now.”

READ NEXT: Fans Fear ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Over For Good After Jonathan Knight’s Cryptic Post