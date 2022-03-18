‘Vacation House Rules’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Scott McGillivray is back for 12 new episodes of HGTV’s “Vacation House Rules.” Season 3 will premiere on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The Canadian-based contractor and real estate expert “proves that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to own the vacation home of their dreams,” according to a press release. He “shows families how to unlock the full potential of their vacation property. With his guidance, even the most neglected digs are transformed into unique gorgeous – and profitable – vacation homes for visitors to enjoy.”

While “Vacation House Rules” debuted in 2020, McGillivray is no stranger to television. He has starred in shows on HGTV, HGTV Canada and the DIY Network. His credits include “Income Property,” “Moving the McGillivrays” and “Buyers Bootcamp with Scott McGillivray.”

In February, the 43-year-old announced on Instagram that “Vacation House Rules” was nominated for Best Lifestyle Program or Series at the Canadian Screen Awards. The winners will be announced in April.

McGillivray Is Renovating His Own Vacation Home in a 4-Part Special

McGillivray is renovating his own vacation home in the four-part special, “Scott’s Own Vacation House.”

He announced the series with a photo of his family, writing on Instagram, “I promised it was coming, and here it is! Not only do we have a new season of Scott’s Vacation House Rules coming your way, but there’s also a four part special featuring MY OWN Vacation House! My family is along for the journey, and of course, we couldn’t do it without a little help from the best design team in the business.”

He teased in another post that he and his family are tackling their “dream vacation home(s!)” while they “create a family legacy for future generations.”

The series premiered on HGTV Canada on March 14, 2022. While no release date has been announced for American audiences, he teased in the comments of an Instagram post, “Everyone in the US has been asking, well,… stay tuned!”

McGillivray Is Teaming up With ‘Renovation Island’ Star Bryan Baeumler For ‘Renovation Resort’

McGillivray is teaming up with the star of “Renovation Island,” Bryan Baeumler. The two will star in HGTV Canada’s upcoming series, “Renovation Resort.”

Described by ET Canada as “frenemies,” the pair will renovate a rundown lakeside resort with the help of “four expert contractor/design duos” in a seven-episode competition.

“Each of these super-skilled teams will design and renovate one of four waterfront cabins in just six weeks, attempting to transform them into gorgeous one-of-a-kind vacation rentals ready to receive flocks of guests,” ET Canada quoted the show’s official description. “Armed with good advice, and a few quick jokes, Scott and Bryan will oversee the full process, guiding these four teams through the renovation, setting up tricky challenges and, alongside their guest judges, critiquing the results with a critical eye. As the clock ticks down to the big launch for the high season, these teams will go all out to turn their cabin into a complete show-stopper. Only one cabin will be crowned the best and that team will go home with a game-changing reward.”

The new series is slated to premiere on HGTV Canada in Spring 2023 with no known release date in the United States.

