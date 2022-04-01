‘Battle on the Beach’ Welcomes New Judges for Season 2

Sarah and Bryan Baeumler are headed to the beach! The HGTV stars will serve as judges for season 2 of the competition series, “Battle on the Beach,” the network announced on Instagram.

“Are you ready for the return of the biggest beach house renovation competition of the summer?” HGTV wrote. “Season 2 of #BattleontheBeach will take place in Surfside, TX and will be judged by Sarah and Bryan Baeumler! The new season will premiere this summer on HGTV.”

The Baeumlers are no strangers to beachside properties, renovating a tropical resort on “Renovation Island.”

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk and “Holmes Family Rescue” star Mike Holmes judged the first season, which was filmed in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak are returning to mentor three teams of house flippers battling it out for a $50,000 grand prize. Each team will “renovate identical beachfront properties” to add the most property value, according to the show’s description.

“This is gonna be good!” Pennington commented on the post. “Can’t wait for the #summer #games !! I mean if you gotta be judged …. These guys are pretty #beachin.”

The new season is expected to premiere in June, Victoria and Nayak teased on Instagram.

“This is us all WRAPPED UP for season two of Battle on The Beach!” the Food Network star captioned a bathing-suit-clad photo of the trio. “Airing in June! Too much fun with these two.”

Team Taniya Won Season 1

Team Taniya won the first season of “Battle on the Beach,” with Kerry and David Kersh walking away with the $50,000 prize. The first season premiered in July 2021.

The Nayak-mentored team raised the property’s appraisal value from its initial $650,000 to a winning $877,000, according to Realtor.com.

“When you’re among the best of the best in the biz, we all come out as winners no matter what. From the production team & crew, to the wildly fun and talented cast & contestants, to our beautiful set location….it was quite literally a win-win experience all around!” the “Restaurant Impossible” star wrote on Instagram.

She added, “My team stuck to a look that we nicknamed ‘Meditexaranean’! And we carried that theme out till the end! They are a force! Walking away with a win really meant walking away with at least 20 new incredible friendships to last a lifetime!”

HGTV Announced Season 1 Delivered ‘Strong’ Ratings

Season 1 of “Battle on the Beach” delivered “strong” ratings, HGTV announced in August 2021. The network reported that the series drew in more than 13 million viewers.

“We take our stars out of their regular series and plop them into high stakes renovation competitions like ‘Battle on the Beach’ because the audience can’t get enough of them,” HGTV & Streaming Home Content President, Jane Latman, said in a press release. “Everyone loves the idea of their favorite HGTV stars coming together for one show. It’s just good television and the strong ratings performance supports that we should make more.”

Deadline announced the series’ renewal in February 2022.

“‘Battle on the Beach’ is summer programming at its best – sun and surf combined with light, family-friendly competition,” the publication quoted HGTV’s Vice President of Programming and Production, Katie Ruttan-Daigle. “It’s a surefire way to engage our audience while they mentally escape to the beach.”

