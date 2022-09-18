‘Rock the Block’ Season 4 Location Revealed

“Rock the Block” is headed to the Rocky Mountains. Season 4 of the HGTV competition series is set to film in Larimer County, Colorado, reports the Denver Business Journal.

On September 15, 2022, the Colorado Economic Development Commission unanimously approved $697,800 in rebates for the production, according to the outlet.

Supervising Producer Blake Mullins of Big Table Media promised the commission that the season would see contestants go offsite and highlight the state’s architectural and cultural offerings, the Denver Business Journal adds. It reports the production is expected to “spend $3.5 million in Colorado and employ 46 local crew members.”

“We think everyone’s going to be really proud of the way we portray Colorado in this show,” Mullins told the commission.

“Rock the Block,” which premiered in 2019, follows HGTV designers as they face off renovating identical homes in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. Previous seasons were filmed in California, Georgia and South Carolina.

HGTV has yet to announce any details or casting for an upcoming season, but the Denver Business Journal reports that the season is set to start in April 2023.

’Rock the Block’ Season 3 Finale ‘Broke the Series’ Record’

“Rock the Block” is a proven hit for HGTV. The network reported season 3 garnered more than 14.3 million viewers and its April 4, 2022 season finale “broke the series’ record as the highest-rated episode.”

“‘Rock the Block’ is an adrenaline-fueled ride of tight deadlines, risky design decisions and spectacular room reveals that continues to attract new viewers season after season and that’s great for HGTV’s ratings,” HGTV Senior Vice President Betsy Ayala previously said in a press release. “Everyone loves to see our top experts show off their unique renovation skills and it’s exciting to see the friendly competition among them for six weeks.”

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Won Season 3

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate” took home the top spot in season 3 of “Rock the Block.” They beat out Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block.”

Each team had six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate one of four identical homes in Charleston, South Carolina. The houses were originally appraised at $500,000.

One of the finale’s judges, “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott, revealed the homes were all appraised within $25,000 of each other. In the end, the street was named “Mike & Egypt St.” after they increased their home’s value to an appraised $931,000.

Jackson called the experience “surreal,” while Sherrod explained, “We were confident. We tried to do the smart things that we knew to do but at the same time we were scared.”

The real estate expert added, “We were all here until the wee hours of the morning. We all gave it our best. We saw it in their houses as well. We are blessed to have won but we share this with everybody.”

The other past winners are Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home.” Ty Pennington hosted seasons 2 and 3.

