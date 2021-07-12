Tarek El Moussa Reacts to Ex Christina Haack’s New Romance

Tarek El Moussa is weighing in on his ex-wife, and “Flip or Flop” co-star, Christina Haack’s new romance.

El Moussa was learning right along with fans that the “Christina on the Coast” star had moved on after finalizing her divorce from Ant Anstead. She recently confirmed she is dating Joshua Hall while celebrating her 38 birthday.

Speaking with People at the JBL True Summer Campaign, the HGTV star revealed, “We don’t know their situation. We’re kind of just finding out too and just learning.”

El Moussa and Haack announced their split in 2017, finalizing their divorce the following year. Together they share two children – daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Since their split, El Moussa has moved on with “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young.

Follow the Heavy on HGTV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

As it turns out, Young has actually met Hall. He is the brother of her friend, Jessica Hall, according to People.

She told the publication, “It is true. My girlfriend Jessica, we’ve been friends for like over 10 years and it’s just a fluke. You know, it was nothing that was planned. It just happened.”

Haack Confirmed Her Romance With Hall

Haack confirmed she was dating Hall on Instagram after the two were photographed together.

According to her Instagram, she met him “this past spring.”

“I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” she wrote. “We’ve had a solid few months of just getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Haack referenced the photos of her and Hall at the airport, published first by The Sun.

“When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking – And not for me but for him,” she wrote. He added, “I know they dig and dig and I didn’t ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family.”

While Haack said the scrutiny has already begun, spurring “false narratives,” she noted that Hall does not have social media.

Anstead Is Dating Renee Zellweger

According to TMZ, Haack’s ex-husband is dating actress Renee Zellweger. The outlet reported the two met on the set of his upcoming Discovery+ show, “Celebrity IOU Joyride.” The Academy Award winner is one of the celebrity guests honoring someone in their lives with a new vehicle.

While photos of the pair seem to confirm the romance, a source provided People with some insight into their relationship.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” the source told the outlet. “Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

The insider added, “He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

El Moussa recently weighed in on their romance, telling People, “I love it! I love it!”

He added, “Good for him. Ant’s a great kid, [Zellweger] seems like a lot of fun. I like them. I like the setup.”

READ NEXT: Joanna Gaines Shares ‘Fixer Upper’ Sneak Peek