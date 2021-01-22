‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Question Apology for Wedding Drama

Jersey Shore stars Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese finally hashed out their differences, but it took a trip to Vegas to get them in the same room.

Fans were shocked by the 2019 wedding of Angelina and Chris Lanangeira, when bridemaids Deena, Jenni Farley, and Nicole Polizzi delivered a speech comparing the bride to “throw up to our hangovers,” and the “trash to our bags.” The trio received major backlash from viewers for roasting teh bride, and Angelina freaked out at her reception, then iced her bad bridesmaids out.

On the most recent episode of the MTV reality show, Angelina and Deena sat down to talk out the wedding drama that spawned their year-long feud.

Although a family dinner with fellow roomies Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino started out awkward, Deena broke the ice by saying, “Angelina, do you mind passing me the bruschetta?”

As Pauly D noted, the “bruschetta” gesture is the Italian version of passing the olive branch.

After the Family Dinner, Deena Initiated a One-On-One Talk With Angelina & They Both Apologized For Their Actions

During a chat without the other castmates around, Deena admitted to Angelina that she was “exhausted” from their feud.

While she admitted that the speech “hit the wrong way,” Deena noted that “crazy” the fight got “bigger than it had to be, taking sides and fighting with each other,” according to TooFab.

“I could have just forgot about it and texted you guys the next day saying, ‘I’m very upset,’ but I was really mad,” Angelina explained, pointing out that her family witnessed the ugly fighting.

Deena admitted that she would have never done anything “malicious” to ruin the wedding, but she got upset when footage of the drama leaked online and Angelina started “feeding” off of the social media attention and threatened to expose texts from her castmates.

“It was kind of like you saw an opportunity, in my expense,” Deena said. “I think if social media didn’t get involved, I would have been able to move on a lot quicker.”

Angelina revealed she was “just over it” as well, then apologized to Deena “if anything from [her] actions hurt” her.

“I could have laughed at it, that’s one thing I did wrong,” she admitted. “I could have laughed and moved on, but there’s nothing I can do, I can’t take back time, I can’t make us step back into that night. There’s nothing I can do.”

The two agreed to they could move past it and even teamed up later to play a hilarious prank on the boys.

Angelina & Deena Also Posted to Twitter Following the Episode, But Some Fans Questioned Why the Newlywed Did Any Apologizing at All

As the episode featuring their sitdown aired, both reality stars took to Twitter to reveal they were relieved to finally be past the drama.

“So glad to get this huge weight off my shoulders #JSFamilyVacation,” Deena tweeted.

Angelina posted a message directly to Deena.

“[Deena] I am sooo glad we were able to sit down and talk. I love u,” she wrote. “I am sorry about my actions the night of my wedding. I could of handled it differently… I am glad we put that behind us now. #jsfamilyvacation.”

While many fans posted replies to say how happy they were that the two finally made up, some questioned why Angelina felt the need to apologize for anything when it was her wedding that was ruined.

‘Why r u apologizing???” one fan wrote. “That was ur day!! There is a time & place for everything. That speech could of waited until later. I’m totally on ur side with this.”

“Not sure why you are apologizing 4 them ruining ur wedding,” another wrote.

And another Twitter user felt that Deena did not take accountability for her actions in her apology and instead focused on what her friend did wrong.

“I’m glad they’re moving fwd but this made me not like D even more. Ang said what she needed & took accountability Deena didn’t. She acts like it’s poor D – she thinks she did nothing wrong.”

