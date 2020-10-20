John Travolta’s Nephew Sam Jr. Travolta Dies Weeks After Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta‘s nephew, Sam Travolta Jr., died on September 23, 2020, as first reported by The Sun. Sam Travolta Jr.’s death comes a little over two months since Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, died of breast cancer on July 12. She was 57.

Sam Travolta Jr. died at his home in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. His father was Travolta’s older brother, Sam Travolta Sr. A cause of death was not immediately revealed. He was 52.

Sam Travolta Jr. went by the name “Sammy Tea” on Facebook. Like his famous uncle and father, he was born in Englewood, Jersey, and worked in the entertainment industry and worked as a screenwriter. His dad worked as a prop master on the TV series L.A. Heat from 1997 to 1999, and appeared in small roles in 13 films throughout his career, according to his IMDB page.

Many of his acting roles were in movies that starred his uncle: Wild Hogs, Old Dogs, Lonely Hearts, Swordfish, and A Civil Action.

Sam Travolta Jr.’s Father Appeared In a Movie Directed By His Brother Joey Travolta

While Sam Travolta Jr. stayed behind the screen, his father regularly worked with his Uncle John Travolta in movies, he also joined the cast of the 1996 film, Navajo Blues, which starred Steven Bauer and Irene Bedard, and was directed by his other brother, Joey Travolta.

Joey Travolta is four years older than his little brother, John Travolta. In addition to Sam Travolta Jr’s father, the brother’s siblings also include sisters Ellen, Margaret, and Ann Travolta.

John Travolta Recently Paid Tribute to His Late Wife Kelly Preston on What Would’ve Been Her 58th Birthday

Travolta shared a throwback photo of his wedding day with Kelly Preston last week, on what would’ve been her 58th birthday. He shared the picture alongside a photo of his parents’ wedding day and wrote, “Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.”

Preston’s cause of death stemmed from a two-year battle with breast cancer, which came as a shock to many since she never went public with her diagnosis. Married to Travolta since 1991, she is survived by her mother, Linda Carlson, Travolta, and their two children, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. Their eldest son, Jett, preceded Preston in death following a seizure at age 16 in 2009.

Following his wife’s death, Travolta, 66, wrote on Instagram:

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Travolta continued, “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

READ NEXT: 50 Cent Endorses Trump for President: ‘I Don’t Care’ He ‘Doesn’t Like Black People’