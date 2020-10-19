50 Cent Endorses Trump for President: ‘I Don’t Care’ He ‘Doesn’t Like Black People’

Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the 2020 election. The 45-year-old tweeted out to his 12.2 million followers that he dislikes former Vice President Joe Biden’s tax plan, so his vote is going to Trump.

Jackson said, “WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, Man — F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya [f***ing] mind. Face with look of triumph.” He shared the exact same message on his Instagram account, where the “P.I.M.P” rapper has 26.2 million followers.

In the screenshot shared by the Grammy Award-winning rapper on Monday, Jackson, who’s originally from Queens, shared Biden’s alleged tax rate plan by state. In New York, the tax rate would reportedly be 58% while those living in New York City, under this alleged plan, shows that Biden would tax the area’s residents 62 %.

In addition to a highly successful rap career, Jackson has made a name for himself on the small screen. He currently serves as the executive producer on the TV series, ABC’s For Life and Starz’ Power. In 2008, Trump referred to the “In Da Club” rappers as a friend, according to Gothamist:

When asked about rapper 50 Cent’s new Apprentice-style show 50 Cent: The Money and the Power, he said, “I’m in many, many rappers’ songs. And I know them. 50 Cent is sort of a friend of mine. I mean, he likes me. He just did a show. It was a copy of ‘The Apprentice.’ It will fail because he’s not Trump, but he’s actually a nice guy.”

50 Cent Has Been Publicly Critical of Trump, But Previously Called President George W. Bush ‘Incredible’



Jackson’s endorsement for Trump was a surprising announcement for his fans because it was only a few months ago that he was trashing the president for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, he shared a message on Instagram that read, “You wanted a reality show host as president. Well, now you’re on Survivor.” Jackon captioned the post, “yeah we f***** up big time, but we gonna be alright watch. LOL.”

Jackson’s endorsement of Trump is not the first time he’s publicly supported a Republican president. In 2005, Jackson went to bat for then-president George W. Bush, calling him “incredible” and “a gangsta” in an interview with GQ, as reported by MTV. He said, “I wanna meet George Bush, just shake his hand and tell him how much of me I see in him,” Jackson told GQ.

While Jackson’s felony conviction kept him from voting, the rapper said he would have voted for Bush.

