Julie Chen Moonves Comments on Dani’s ‘Big Brother’ Game

Last Thursday’s Big Brother episode was full of fireworks because it was the first triple eviction in the show’s history. Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, and Daniele Donato Briones were evicted, leaving just six contestants in the house.

Host Julie Chen Moonves did a post-show interview with Entertainment Weekly in which she has some choice words for the way Dani played the game. Read on to find out what she said and what Dani has said about her ouster.

Julie Says Dani ‘Overplayed Her Hand’

Big Brother: All-Stars' Dani Briones Takes The HOH Hot SeatThe latest Head of Household of Big Brother Season 22, Dani Briones, answers all the burning questions that fans want to know from the reigning HOH. Watch all-new episodes of Big Brother: All-Stars on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch… 2020-09-15T18:28:01Z

Chen Moonves thinks Dani’s biggest mistake was “playing sooooo hard” in the house. Dani was known all season for running around the house quietly making trouble and eventually it came back to bite her.

“She overplayed her hand when she planted too many seeds of paranoia and doubt. It worked in the beginning and at times here and there… but ultimately it caught up with her because people love to talk and spill,” said Chen Moonves.

She also doesn’t think it was a huge deal that no one wanted to hug on their way out the door Thursday night.

“Neither Kevin nor David were tight with any of the houseguests they left behind in the house. Would you want to hug any of your housemates who nominated and/or voted you out?,” said Chen Moonves. “Dani is a hardcore player who had a fierce thirst for this game and was in it to win it. I think her wound was fresh when she exited… she was probably also reeling from hearing a unanimous vote to evict her. Christmas gleefully cast a vote to evict Dani just minutes earlier so the feeling was kind of mutual in the moment. I am sure both women outside the game will hug and be friends or at least friendly.”

Dani Says She’s Done With ‘Big Brother

Happy Birthday, Dani! – Big Brother Live Feed HighlightThe Big Brother: All-Stars house celebrates Dani Briones' birthday-and the end of a week full of slop for the Have-Nots. Watch new episodes of Big Brother: All-Stars on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Drop in on the Houseguests 24/7 with the Big Brother Live Feeds-exclusively on CBS All… 2020-08-22T02:15:01Z

In an exit interview with US Weekly, Dani said that this was definitely her last time playing Big Brother and she is actually super emotional about it.

“[When I was evicted] I knew I would never play Big Brother again and the way I went out hurt so bad,” said Dani. “I am so sad that I didn’t get to do a lap around the house and take it all in because I’ll never go back there. I’ll never be back there. This is so silly. I started playing this game when I was 20 years old. I’m 34 years old. I’ve been there through three completely different parts of my life. Whether I want to accept it or deny it. This game is a huge part of my life. I met my husband there. It’s a huge part of my life and I just wish I could have taken one last lap around the house and just soaked it all in. I did that many times throughout the game. I appreciate it so much. I’m so thankful. I’m so honored to have been asked. But no, I won’t ever do it again.”

She also said her biggest mistake was not pushing harder for Tyler Crispen to go home during her Head of Household reign in week six.

“I fought so hard for Da’Vonne [Rogers] not to use the Veto [on Kevin]. I fought for Tyler to go home. I should’ve fought harder for him to go home. Absolutely. I always wanted Tyler to go home. Somebody comes after you for no reason, who you trusted, who you thought was your friend. Of course, I wanted them out. I was never going to trust him again, but I fought so hard for Ian not to go home. I really did. What I didn’t do is I didn’t fight hard enough to get Tyler to go home,” said Dani.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once the Committee finally has to start turning on itself, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

READ NEXT: A ‘Big Brother’ Alum & ‘Survivor’ Alum Have Set Their Wedding Date